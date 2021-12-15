ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In rural Alaska, home health care visits are a lifeline during COVID-19 spike

By Angela Denning, KFSK
Cover picture for the articleIn November, Petersburg, a remote island town of Alaska, had a...

alaskapublic.org

Hometown Alaska: You might have noticed a lot of Filipino health care workers in Alaska. Here’s why.

If you’ve ever been to a hospital or a medical clinic or some type of medical facility, which most of us probably have, you may have noticed that a lot of health care workers are Filipino. They can be doctors, or home care providers, or some type of health care worker, but most of them are nurses. This is not just your imagination, as statistics show that Filipino nurses do compose the largest share of immigrant nurses in the United States. In fact, the Philippines is the world’s biggest supplier of nurses. In this episode, we talk to some Filipina nurses – members of an organization called Philippine Nurses Association of Alaska, Incorporated – to hear their journeys and experiences in the American healthcare system – particularly during the time of COVID – and how this impacts their families, and the entire Filipino American community.
yale.edu

SHARED@Yale Roundtable Explores Health Care in the Era of COVID-19

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the American health care system has been tested in new ways, from overwhelming demands on health professionals to persistent difficulties in treating patients. Imagining a post-COVID world, then, can seem like years away. But to the business leaders and health professionals who...
Alaska State
Business Monthly

HHS funding targets rural health care providers

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicare beneficiaries for expenses related to COVID-19. This funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the American Rescue Plan, and will help rural health care providers make up for lost revenue and increased expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be used for salaries, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other expenses related to the prevention, preparedness or response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BBC

Covid: Care homes 'could ban visits' as Omicron rise

Care homes could be forced to close their doors to visitors as Wales faces a "race against time" in its booster vaccination rollout, a care home boss has said. The latest Covid regulations review by the Welsh government will not see any major changes. But officials are preparing for a...
psychologytoday.com

My Experience Delivering Psychiatric Care During COVID-19

Masking and PPE can make it more difficult to read our patients' nonverbal responses accurately. Video sessions, or masking during in-person sessions, can make connecting with patients extremely challenging. We can work around the physical barriers to communicate more consciously; these skills will improve care for all patients. Fear. That...
MENTAL HEALTH
WIBC.com

Rise in COVID-19 Hospitalizations Concerns Local Health Care Professionals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have skyrocketed in the past month. Now, health care workers are sounding the alarm. Intensive Care Physician Doctor Graham Carlos from Eskenazi Health told News 8’s Camila Fernandez that it’s nerve-wracking. There were 1,221 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 5. One month later, that number has more than doubled to 2,496.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Marion Co., West Virginia, Health Dept. sees post-Thanksgiving spike in COVID-19 cases

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County saw a steep spike in COVID-19 cases last week, which officials think is likely due to gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the West Virginia DHHR, the county has seen between 20 and 30 new cases of the virus every day for the past week. Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White believes this increase in cases is in part due to the increased number of gatherings those in the community held and attended over Thanksgiving week.
MARION COUNTY, WV
North Country Public Radio

St. Lawrence Health suspends elective surgeries as COVID-19 spike causes health care 'gridlock'

St. Lawrence Health, which operates the hospitals and medical centers in Potsdam, Canton, Gouverneur, and Massena, is suspending most elective inpatient surgeries, "tightly managing" most outpatient elective cases, suspending cardiac rehabilitation service at Canton-Potsdam hospital, and taking other measures as COVID-19 cases soar in St. Lawrence County. In a letter...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
ktoo.org

Alaska health care workers plead for reason as COVID misinformation persists

Health care professionals in Alaska say they’re frustrated by the abundance of misinformation about COVID-19 prevention and treatment that continues to circulate online. Speaking on Talk of Alaska Tuesday, they said some patients continue to request unproven COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and a small number of doctors actually prescribe them despite the lack of data supporting their effectiveness. Medical experts say these drugs and others can harm patients.
ALASKA STATE
1470 WMBD

As Tri-County COVID cases spike, so do unnecessary hospital visits, says health official

PEORIA, Ill. – To say the local hospital system is taxed right now due to COVID-19 and other serious illnesses might be a bit of an understatement. Peoria City/County Health Department Administrator Monica Hendrickson says overall, 89 percent of Intensive Care Unit beds in local hospitals are in use, and Emergency Rooms are getting “flooded” with COVID and other problems, and they really shouldn’t be.
PEORIA, IL
nbc15.com

UW Health: Voices from the COVID-19 intensive care unit

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic health care workers at UW Health are sharing their experiences in the intensive care unit (ICU) at University Hospital in Madison. University Hospital is a level one trauma center, a referral center for other hospitals, and often sees the...
MADISON, WI
WOOD

Spectrum Health: Navigating uncomfortable COVID-19 questions during the holidays

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It is that time of year where families are beginning to gather in large groups and the questions still remains as to whether what is safe for vulnerable populations such as children, the elderly, unvaccinated, etc. A Spectrum Health Psychologist recently sat down with Maranda to talk about how to navigate those difficult situations and conversations at any time of year, but especially the holidays!
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Alaska With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
kjzz.com

Utahns react to Kroger ending certain health benefits for unvaccinated workers

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Smith’s shoppers reacted Tuesday to the news that Kroger, the parent company of Smith’s, was ending certain health benefits for workers who are not vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m not surprised that they’re doing it like that,” said Ben Timm outside the Smith’s on 500 East in Salt Lake City. “I think as long as people begin to see benefits and get educated about what’s going on, it’s a reasonable thing to expect.”
UTAH STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Alaska Where COVID-19 is Growing the Fastest

The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]

