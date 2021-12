Shortly after the Galaxy Z Fold 3 landed in the hands of developers on our forums, we learned that Samsung had added yet another roadblock for aftermarket development to the device. XDA Senior Members 白い熊 and ianmacd found that unlocking the device’s bootloader disabled its cameras, preventing them from using all camera-related features. At the time, we weren’t sure why Samsung would go to such lengths to prevent users from modding their own devices, but the company now seems to have backtracked on this implementation.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO