ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Sifu is a Stylish Martial Arts Roguelite Mashup That Feels Great

By Mark Steighner
cogconnected.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust in case you were wondering, “sifu” is a Cantonese word for master or skillful person. Of course, if you’re a fan of martial arts movies or games, you probably know this already. If you can wrap your head and muscle memory around Sloclap’s upcoming brawler, the title will be yours....

cogconnected.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Have A Nice Death Will Be ‘One of the Next Great Roguelites’

Have A Nice Death Has Players Assuming the Role of Death as an Overworked CEO. Have A Nice Death was among the titles that fans saw at The Game Awards this year. It is the combined work of Magic Design Studios and Perfect World Entertainment. The trailer reveals a cutesy roguelite that has players assuming the role of a tiny grim reaper.
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Sifu is a Nonstop Adrenaline Rush

I can count on one hand the number of games I think have good third-person, hand-to-hand combat. The Batman: Arkham series arguably set the standard for what a solid brawler-type game should feel and play like, with weighty, brutal animations and attack moves. Marvel's Spider-Man came along years later with fast-paced, accessible combo-oriented gameplay that made you feel like a veteran brawler. Here comes a new contender, which might just surpass both of these games. The preview for Sifu, an upcoming martial arts title by Sloclap, blew me away with its complex combat systems and absolutely merciless animations. It's not a game that'll hold your hands by any means, but if you become a master of the martial arts, you're in for a good time.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Forspoken is Filled with Movement, Magic and Action

Although humans have been telling stories for millennia, there are only a handful of basic plots. The untold millions of books, movies, television shows and video games all share a few strands of story DNA. One of these is the “fish out of water” or “stranger in a strange land” plot. It drops the protagonist into an unfamiliar and usually hostile place and tasks them with survival. This is the engine that drives Luminous Productions upcoming action game, Forspoken.
VIDEO GAMES
Escapist Magazine

Sifu Makes You Feel Like a Hollywood Fight Choreographer – Preview

Sifu is a game that makes a remarkable first impression. Developer Sloclap’s follow-up to its 2017 multiplayer action RPG Absolver, Sifu immediately made a name for itself last February at a Sony State of Play. The reveal footage pointed to a cinematic martial arts brawler that felt like it took the filmographies of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, added the “against all odds” brutality of Oldboy’s iconic hallway fight, and sprinkled in a bit of mysticism with a main character that seemed to age every time they got knocked out. While this all looked fantastic on paper, the big question was how it would all gel together once we could play it.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Martial Arts Movies#Cantonese#Chinese
cogconnected.com

Manage the Bigtop in Circus Electrique

Tactical RPG Circus Electrique is Set for Lanch in 2022. Zen Studios announced today a brand new turn-based tactical RPG set for next year. Circus Electrique takes place in a steampunk Victorian London that blends mystery with the circus. It is up to the circus’ collection of stongmen, fire blowers,...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Sifu Preview – Beating up an entire bar never gets old when it feels this good

Sifu, the next game from the geniuses at Sloclap who created Absolver, one of the most underrated and innovative martial arts games in the last decade, is out next year on February 22nd. As you can probably tell from that sentence, I’m a fan of Sloclap, so I’m very much looking forward to getting absolutely stuck into Sifu and beating up armies of people who think they can take me on. You know, digitally.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Compound and Save The Duck’s New Collab is Sustainable, Stylish and Great

As we all enter into a world where conversation and sustainability are critical, more and more brands are taking steps to ensure the clothes they create are suitable for both the consumer and the world at large. That’s been the mission of Save The Duck, an Italian brand launched almost a decade ago, who started the company in 2012 with a desire to “create a product respectful of animals, environment, and people,” according to the company website. StD has found a great partner for their newest collaboration: Set Free Richardson and his brand, Compound. Set Free (the creator of the legendary...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
d1softballnews.com

Sifu, tried – Nerd4.life

While many products contain action elements, dedicating yourself entirely to the genre is a complex science to say the least. The systems behind a videogame all action and hand-to-hand combat are after all incredibly elaborate house of cards, supported exclusively by that dark glue called “mathematics”. A wrong number in the equation and everything collapses with disarming ease. It is also for this reason that many developers choose to dramatically simplify this operation: if you make the underlying systems more basic, they immediately become more manageable, at the same time, however, the options available to the player also decrease and there is the risk of creating something new. so trivial that it gets tired after a while.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
cogconnected.com

Hammer of Virtue Trailer and Demo Revealed

Trailer and Demo for Hammer of Virtue Smashes Onto Steam. No Pest Productions has released more information about their upcoming action melee game Hammer of Virtue. The studio’s third game follows a small group of terrorists. Known as Scientific Freedom, the group has set up forcefields around the planet. The Unified Realm has granted you a hammer and indestructible armour to stop them from their evil plans.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New Gameplay Footage From Sifu Will Appeal to Martial Arts Fans

New footage showing gameplay footage from the action game Sifu has hit the web. This time the devs focused on presenting the combat mechanics. Sifu will launch in two months from now, but the developers at Sloclap are doing their best to make sure we don't forget about their upcoming title inspired by martial arts cinema. Yesterday new fragments of gameplay hit the web. This time they focused on showing hand-to-hand combat, which will undoubtedly be the main course in this game. Earlier this aspect of Sifu was presented on the trailers, now we got to see a little more - as much as several minutes of footage.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Lost Judgment Is Poirot Martial Arts | Best Games of 2021

2021. It has been what some call “a year”. To celebrate this collection of sun rotations, we’re looking at the best games of 2021. Next up: Lost Judgment. Almost two months after Lost Judgment’s initial release, I’m still coming back to Seiryo High School. I...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

More Classes Revealed in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Trailer

When playing your tabletop/role-playing game, building your character and experience is all about your class. Finding something that matches your play-style is the key to having fun. In the latest trailer for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, we are shown a couple of more classes that players can use. In October,...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Experience More Anti-Gravity Racing in Redout 2

34BigThings has announced a sequel to their anti-gravity racing game, slated for a 2022 release. Just like in the first game, the sequel is set on a dystopian Earth where anti-gravity racing is one of the galaxy’s most popular sports. Players will race through Earth’s wastelands and customize their hovership to get even faster, flying at speeds over 1,000 km/h.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Horizon Forbidden West Trailer Showcases New Machines

The long-awaited follow-up to Horizon Zero Dawn is nearing. In just a couple of months, Horizon Forbidden West will be on the hard drives of every fan in the PlayStation family. A new trailer for the game has dropped and it focuses on the new enemies that Aloy will be fighting.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Dolmen is Dark Souls in Spaaaaace

When it comes to Soulslike games, there are two species. There are those games that bear a vague, passing resemblance. Some games, though, are so close to FromSoftware’s template that, mechanically at least, they have a near one-to-one correspondence. Dolmen is one of those games. To be clear, that’s...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Gunk Out Now on Xbox and PC

The brand new story-driven sci-fi exploration title, The Gunk, is out today on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Announced in July at the Xbox Showcase, Thunderful’s is based on finding the source of a strange hypnotic substance that’s suppressing a mysterious planet’s ecosystem. The story...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Sifu is Stylish and Has a Solid Foundation

Sifu is an upcoming martial arts-inspired brawler from the developer of Absolver, incorporating roguelite elements into its mechanics. Aging each time you fail, will you be able to master the art of combat before time catches up with you?. Many games take inspiration from martial arts combat but Sifu aims...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

V Rising New Trailer Shows off Fluid Combat

Become what goes bump in the night. Stunlock Studio’s vampire survival game, V Rising, released a new trailer today showing off the game’s vampiric combat. From powers like stealth to morphing into bats and more, the trailer shows off the animation style of abilities and the mechanics of combat.
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Ubisoft Toronto Is Remaking Splinter Cell With the Snowdrop Engine

Splinter Cell is officially getting a remake. Ubisoft has confirmed that they greenlit the development of a remake of their stealth classic. They also revealed that is going to be led by their Toronto-based counterpart. The devs are going to rebuild the game from the ground up using the Snowdrop...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Cyberpunk + Roguelite = Deadlink

Hopefully, the world is not over cyberpunk. We may have been marred by Cyberpunk 2077, but in time, even that wound will fully heal. The recent reviews on Steam are even starting to reflect that. It might also be a great time to check out another cyberpunk game called Deadlink.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy