ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

President Biden visits Kentucky, a state still reeling from devastating tornadoes

WBUR
 3 days ago

President Biden visits Kentucky on Wednesday after tornadoes...

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for...
CBS News

Kim Potter testifies as defense rests its case

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
The Hill

Maxwell tells judge she will not testify in sex trafficking trial

Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
The Hill

Jan. 6 rioter dubbed 'Florida Flag Jacket' handed longest sentence yet

A Florida man has been handed a five-year sentence for attacking police at the Jan. 6 Capitol riots in Washington D.C., the longest sentence handed to someone charged in attack, according to The Washington Post. The Department of Justice (DOJ) said in October that Robert Scott Palmer of Largo, Fla.,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS News

Biden to deliver address on COVID Omicron variant Tuesday

President Biden plans to speak about the Omicron variant on Tuesday, a White House official confirmed to CBS News. Mr. Biden's speech comes as the nation sees a spike in COVID-19 cases. "Building off his Winter Plan, the President will announce new steps the Administration is taking to help communities...
The Associated Press

Durant, Irving among 10 Nets in health and safety protocols

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets is starting with a trip to the NBA’s health and safety protocols — and Kevin Durant is joining him. The Nets’ outbreak worsened Saturday when they announced both stars were in protocols, giving them a league-high 10 players on the injury report for that reason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy