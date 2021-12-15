Big Fun Trio brings crowd-pleasing show to Grass Valley

We were invited to a holiday party from our host of the evening, Countess Yizidora, the matriarch of a vampire clan. Yes, the family is comprised of vampires, but they are of a friendly variety. (If they’re not drinking our blood, I count that as being kind.) They have adapted to modern times and don’t require our human blood, and this year, Yizidora’s daughter, Sorana, has figured out a way to create vegan blood. That allowed us to join the festivities, mingle with the vampire family, eat, drink, and be merry as we witnessed awkward and entertaining situations. This was all part of Bite: Season’s Bleeding, a comedic interactive vampire dinner experience located in The Count’s Den in Downtown Los Angeles.

