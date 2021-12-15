ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Valley, CA

Big Fun Trio brings crowd-pleasing show to Grass Valley

By News release
Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRock & Roll and Blues Hall of Famer Elvin Bishop will bring his Big Fun Trio — Bob Welsh on piano and guitar and Willy Jordan on cajón (a hand-played Peruvian drumbox) and vocals — to The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley Thursday, Dec....

