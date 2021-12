UPDATE (12/17): Speaking with The Guardian, Eric Clapton’s manager, Michael Eaton, said of the case, “Germany is a country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings. Along with a number of other major artists and record companies, over a number of years Eric Clapton has, through German lawyers, successfully pursued hundreds of bootleg cases in the German courts under routine German copyright procedures.” He continued: “Costs are usually minimal unless the case is argued in court, which is what happened here as the lady instructed her own lawyers. Now...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO