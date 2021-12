Wednesday, Dec. 1, the Institute for Integrative Conservation’s (IIC) Student Leadership Council held their inaugural event “Trailblazing Women in Conservation.” The webinar, which was also livestreamed on Zoom, featured a panel of women who have made considerable contributions to the world of conservation and have consequently helped pave a pathway for underrepresented and marginalized voices to be heard within the realm of environmental and climate discourse.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO