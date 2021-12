Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) appears to have quashed Senate Democrats’ hopes of passing the Build Back Better Act this year. Democrats had hoped to pass the bill — the centerpiece of President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda — before Christmas. But to do so they’d need Manchin’s vote, and he’s signaled he isn’t yet ready to provide it. Talks between Manchin and Biden this week haven’t gone well, per multiple reports, with Manchin insisting on major changes to the bill. So Democratic leaders reportedly now expect negotiations to spill into 2022.

