Orthopedic surgery's diversity problem

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to the American Medical Association, only 5% of American doctors are Black and only 2% are Black men. That lack of diversity directly impacts the quality of health care in communities of color. Now a group of Black doctors is determined to change that, making it their mission to see more Black men in white coats. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to Dr. Jedan Phillips, a family medicine physician and clinical associate professor of medicine, and Dr. Wilfred Farquharson, director of a child and adolescent psychiatry outpatient clinic. Both are with Stony Brook Medicine and recently screened the “Black Men In White Coats” documentary with local high school students. For more information from Stony Brook University, click here. For more information about “Black Men In White Coats,” visit blackmeninwhitecoats.org.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO