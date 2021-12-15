Author Brett McLeod shares the wonder of axes

EXCLUSIVE: Chaley Rose, Pete Ploznek and Heather Morris have been set to star in The Bodyguard, an indie thriller from The Ninth House, the production banner whose credits include Lifetime’s List of a Lifetime, the breast cancer drama that was just nominated for a Critics Choice Award.
Jake Helgren, who runs Ninth House with Autumn Federici, wrote and will direct Bodyguard. The plot centers on pop star Eden Chase (Rose), who is almost kidnapped by a crazed fan. She enlists the help of handsome, brooding bodyguard Jackson Reed (Ploznek) to move into her home and become her full-time security. When Jackson...
Comments / 0