Log4j software flaw opens the door to hackers

Security researchers recently stunned the world with the Log4Shell hack, revealing that the entire internet is scrambling to patch a vulnerability in a widely used Java utility that many companies employ in their servers. Also known as the Log4j hack, the security issue allows hackers to get into computer systems without a password. We saw the first proof of concept in Minecraft, where hackers used text messages to control a computer remotely.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO