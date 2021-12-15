ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Practitioners who dispense controlled substances subject to revised reporting requirements

cda.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalifornia-licensed pharmacists, dentists and others who dispense controlled substances must follow revised reporting requirements beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Those requirements are different than the requirements for prescribing or administering controlled substances and separate from California’s electronic-prescribing mandate for all substances, both controlled and noncontrolled, which also takes effect Jan....

www.cda.org

Comments / 0

