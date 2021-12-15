ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Rasmussen Pond

By Letters to the Editor
Mountain Democrat
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI can’t imagine we would even consider taking the beauty of Rasmussen Pond and its surrounding trails, trees, grasses and...

www.mtdemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bangor Daily News

Fields Pond Audubon Center

In this hands-on workshop, Maine Audubon staff will introduce native seed propagation for growing your own wildflowers and other plants from seed. Participants will leave with several pots sown with seeds and ready for maintenance-free outdoor germination. This program will take place in-person and indoors. Location: Fields Pond, Holden $40 Members, $50 Nonmembers.
LIFESTYLE
Mountain Democrat

Day Hiker: Robie Point Firebreak Trail

If you’ve ever started down into the canyon on Highway 49 toward the confluence and noticed all the cars at gate No. 130 (Murphy’s Gate – Robie Point Firebreak trail) and wondered what’s down there, keep reading. You owe it to yourself to make the 4-mile hike down to Canyon Creek from this direction and its falls, popularly known at the Black Hole of Calcutta. Winter is the best time as the waterfall is running high and fewer visitors are impacting the trail.
AUBURN, CA
Mercury News

The Real Dirt — Christmas cactus, cactus from the rainforest

Imagine a mountainous and remote rainforest along the ocean coast. Whisps of fog drift through the trees as cascades of colorful flowers sweep down from plants perched high on the tree limbs. This is the Mata Atlântica or Atlantic Forest of Brazil, a biodiversity hotspot and birthplace of the Christmas cactus or Flor de maio (May flower). In the Southern Hemisphere this plant blooms in May (autumn); in the Northern hemisphere it blooms during the winter holidays, hence its popularity as a Christmas gift.
GARDENING
The Guardian

Remote, beautiful, lacking in plumbing: New Zealand’s beloved loos with views

Be it the crest of an icy mountain peak, the depths of the dense native bush, or the slopes of sleeping volcanoes, New Zealand’s wild and remote landscapes are coveted by outdoor enthusiasts the world over. But what really sets the country’s nature apart from the rest is what is at one’s disposal when nature calls – spectacular loos with views.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Dorado Hills#A4 Printed
Telegraph

The wild rise of posh ponds

For a moment, put down your newspaper and look at your back garden, if you have one. Something is missing, isn’t it? Something that would lift the vista, please the whole family, allow you to keep up with the garden must-haves of the year, and frankly enhance your entire existence.
GARDENING
Mountain Democrat

Grizzly Flat creates Christmas tradition

Cold, windy and rainy weather could not stop Grizzly Flat residents from spreading Christmas cheer this holiday season during a newly-organized community Christmas tree decorating and lighting. In a festive gathering that brought residents together on their own turf for the first time since the Caldor Fire ravaged the town...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
vacationstravel.com

Why is the pond at the National Gallery Victoria pink?

The pond at the National Gallery Victoria (NGV) is popping pink. Toddlers have been making a splash and grown-ups have been dipping their feet into the bubble gum-hued body of water. The large pink pond is actually the winning installation of the National Gallery Victoria’s 2021 Architecture Commission. As...
LIFESTYLE
East Oregonian

Anthony Lakes Ski Area opens Saturday

NORTH POWDER — With another eight inches of snow falling overnight Monday, Dec. 13, Anthony Lakes Ski Area will open for the season Dec. 18. Anthony Lakes reported a base of 22 inches the morning of Dec. 14, with 19 inches of snow falling in the past three days.
BAKER CITY, OR
BGR.com

The largest organism in the world is being eaten alive

Don't Miss: 150+ crazy Amazon Cyber Monday deals you can still get on Wednesday The world’s largest organism, which is found in the Wasatch Mountains of the western United States, is slowly being eaten alive. Known as Pando, the organism is a 106-acre stand of quaking aspen clones. From the outside, it looks like a massive woodland of several individual trees. In reality, Pando is made up of 47,000 genetically identical stems, all of which are connected to a singular root network. This organism provides an entire ecosystem for the area. Pando is protected by the US National Forest service. That means it...
ANIMALS
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy