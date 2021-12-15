ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Epiq Solutions to Deliver Sensors to DIU for Spectrum Monitoring Initiative; John Orlando Quoted

By Nichols Martin
Cover picture for the articleEpiq Solutions has secured a contract to provide the Defense Innovation Unit with a radio frequency sensor monitoring system that will be used to support a wider government project on spectrum technologies....

John Orlando
Epiq Solutions Awarded Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) Contract for Next Generation RF Sensor and Spectrum Monitoring System

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Epiq Solutions, a company trusted by federal agencies to provide software-defined radio (SDR) tools for mission-critical RF situational awareness, today announced that they have been awarded a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) organization, to deliver highly innovative RF sensors and processing in support of the U. S. government's Spectrum and Wireless Monitoring (SWiM) project. This contract enables collaboration with DIU to create a solution that the U.S. Government can ultimately use to defend against threats posed by wireless devices. Epiq Solutions plans to leverage its substantial experience developing and deploying its Flying Fox® Enterprise product, a proven wireless device detection and location technology in the creation of the new solution.
BUSINESS

