Epiq Solutions to Deliver Sensors to DIU for Spectrum Monitoring Initiative; John Orlando Quoted

The Aerospace Corp. has formed a Commercial Space Futures organization to help connect space startups to the government, SpaceNews reported Tuesday. Steve Isakowitz, president and CEO of the Aerospace Corp., said the new organization will focus on “making sure that those entities [that are offering technologies to the government] will, in fact, succeed” and addressing “major obstacles” that keep the government from doing business with industry.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO