NPR's Songs of Remembrance: Listening to 'A Dios le Pido,' Janet Gonzalez's favorite song

WBUR
 3 days ago

As part of NPR's Songs of Remembrance project, we...

www.wbur.org

richlandsource.com

Here are our staff's favorite holiday songs -- What are yours?

MANSFIELD -- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and the holiday songs are filling the air. Even those who ho hum them will still hum them. Sometimes we don't understand the power these tunes carry. In the George Clooney-Matt Damon film Monuments Men, Bill Murray's character shows the power of such a song. Set in World War II near the front, he gets a package from home that includes a recording from his daughter.
MANSFIELD, OH
95 Rock KKNN

Listen to John Mellencamp’s New Song, ‘Chasing Rainbows’

John Mellencamp has released a new single, "Chasing Rainbows," which will appear on his forthcoming studio album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack. You can listen to the new song down below. This is actually the third preview from Mellencamp, who was already work on new music prior to the onset of...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Listen to Skiifall and BadBadNotGood’s New Song “Break of Dawn”

Montreal-based, St. Vincent–born rapper Skiifall has collaborated with BadBadNotGood on the new song “Break of Dawn.” The single, released via XL, is produced by the Kount, Yama//Sato, and BadBadNotGood, and has additional vocal contributions from Sam I Am and Zibz. Listen to “Break of Dawn” below.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Listen to the new song by Stud Count!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new track from Philadelphia based melodic punk band Stud Count! The song is called "Talkin' 2 You". Speaking to Punknews vocalist Norelle Green said of the song,. I wrote this song about finding your person, and falling in love...
MUSIC
qrockonline.com

Listen to new Underoath song, “Numb”

Underoath has released a new song called “Numb,” a track from the band’s upcoming album, Voyeurist. You can download “Numb,” which spotlights the vocals of drummer/singer Aaron Gillespie, now via digital outlets. “‘Numb’ feels like a classic They’re Only Chasing Safety song done with adult...
MUSIC
knkx.org

Best of the Blues 2021: John Kessler's favorite songs of the year

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Black Sabbath Star Shared Background On Unreleased Dio Era Song 2021 In Review

Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler had a top 21 story from March 2021 when he shared some details about the unreleased Ronnie James Dio era song "Slapback", which was shared online by Geoff Nicholls estate. The stepson of late longtime Black Sabbath keyboardist Geoff Nicholls shared the song on YouTube...
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Angel Du$t's Justice Tripp Picks Favorite Album, Song, Live Show

We teamed with Angel Du$t for an exclusive vinyl variant of their new album, YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs, which sold out immediately. Head over to Revolver's store to see our other Angel Du$t offerings and browse the full selection of our limited-edition vinyl. 2021 has, without a doubt,...
MUSIC
The FADER

Listen to two new Vybz Kartel songs

10 years ago, Vybz Kartel released his eighth studio album Kingston Story, a collaboration with Mixpak producer Dre Skull. Fast forward to 2021, and Vybz is still locked up for life on a murder conviction while still managing to release new music at a prolific clip. The latest drop in...
MUSIC
kosu.org

Clayton Bahr's favorite songs of 2021

Clayton Bahr, the host of B Sides, shares his 2021 favorites list. The list includes songs by Arlo Parks, José González, Lucy Dacus and more, in no particular order. Middle Kids - "Questions" Midnight Sister - "Satellite" Pearl Charles - "Only for Tonight" Clap Your Hands Say Yeah...
MUSIC
Revolver

Best of 2021: Anthrax's Charlie Benante Picks Favorite Album, Song, TV of Year

Get Anthrax vinyl and merch — including an exclusive Revolver Spring Issue bundle featuring a limited-edition Anthrax shirt with original Charlie Benante artwork — at Revolver's store. 2021 has, without a doubt, been one of the most memorable years in modern music history. The invisible elephant in the...
MUSIC
this song is sick

Listen to Tame Impala’s New Song “No Choice”

Kevin Parker has just dropped the first new original Tame Impala track in almost two years! The tune is titled “No Choice,” and it’s the first piece of the new material to come off of The Slow Rush Remixes/B-Sides release. So far, for each Tame Impala studio album, there has...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Listen to Fuss’ (mem Shinobu, Joyce Manor) new song “But It’s A Dry Heat”

Fuss, the new band fronted by Shinobu's Bob Vielma that also features Joyce Manor's Chase Knobbe on guitar and drummer Nick Aguilar (Slaughterhouse, Mike Watt, Neighborhood Brats), are gearing up to release their Jeff Rosenstock-produced debut album We're Not Alone on January 14 via Phat 'n' Phunky and Lost Sound Tapes, and we're now premiering its second single "But It's A Dry Heat."
MUSIC
bigtakeover.com

Parry Gripp's Top 5 Favorite Weird Al Songs

Playing Favorites is a new interview series. Musicians, filmmakers, comedians or other creative types pick a topic and tell us their Top 5 favorite things about it. Parry Gripp burst onto the ’90s music scene as the front man for veteran Santa Barbara “nerdcore” pop punks, Nerf Herder. These days, he’s also an Emmy-winning songwriter who is beloved by children of all ages for YouTube hits like “It’s Raining Tacos” and “Baby Monkey (Going Backwards On a Pig),” in addition to writing songs for Ask The StoryBots, The 7D, Ben 10: Omniverse and Phineas & Ferb, among many others. His latest children’s book, It’s Raining Tacos, was published by Harper Collins in June.
MUSIC
Mashed

This Is Alex Guarnaschelli's Favorite Christmas Song

It happens every holiday season. We replace our work-out playlist laden with the songs from Eminem and Megan Thee Stallion or our pasta timer playlists featuring our favorite Italian artists for something more seasonal that appeals to kids from 1 to 92. Whether your playlist starts with Mariah Carey's "All I want for Christmas," and honestly, how can it not? Or you prefer a dreamy, wintery classic like Irving Berlin's "White Christmas" or even a soothing and melodic lullaby-like "Silent Night," tis the season to feel the magical vibes that these tunes stir up.
MUSIC
vanyaland.com

Year in ReView: Vanyaland’s 21 favorite national songs of 2021

Editor’s Note: Welcome to Vanyaland’s Year in ReView coverage for 2021. It’s been a year, huh? Luckily, we’ve had incredible art across the spectrum of music, comedy, and film to help us from going totally insane. As we raise a glass to the year that was, check out all our 2021 Year In ReView coverage as it surfaces throughout the week and into the holidays.
MUSIC

