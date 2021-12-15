NPR's Songs of Remembrance: Listening to 'A Dios le Pido,' Janet Gonzalez's favorite song

Christone "Kingfish” Ingram — “Another Life Goes By”. At 22 years old, Kingfish is a bona fide blues prodigy who has been mentored by Buddy Guy. Since his first release in 2019, he has earned seven Blues Music Awards and a Grammy nomination. And 662 has been nominated this year for Best Contemporary Blues Album. Kingfish is an ace guitarist, but he has wisely put his energy into songwriting, making that the focus and letting his guitar support the mood of the song. This tune has a modern R&B feel, and Kingfish speaks plainly about racial injustice and violence that are sadly a part of life in America, particularly for young Black men.

