Redemption is a hockey player's friend. It's one reason they always say you can't get too high, and you can't get too low. There's always another game around the corner, and you just have to stay as calm as you can when you navigate an 82-game schedule. Heck, even in the playoffs, the season isn't over until the last loss, so you must believe in yourself and fight until the final horn.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO