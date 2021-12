WWE Superstar Sonya Deville has been on the main roster since the group known as ‘Absolution’, led by Paige, debuted on the November 20, 2017, edition of Monday Night Raw. Since losing a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match at Summerslam 2020, Deville has only wrestled one match, that being a two on one handicap where she teamed with Shayna Baszler to take on Naomi. During an interview with talkSPORT Deville listed off an in-ring accomplishment she would like to achieve before retiring.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO