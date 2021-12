3100 BLOCK SUTHERLAND DRIVE: A 39-year-old man, Anthony Howard, was arrested on suspicion of felony strangulation of a household member, domestic battery, battery and interference with a peace officer after he allegedly attacked his wife Monday night. The man pushed his wife, 30, to the ground before climbing on top of her and choking her with his hands, said Police Cpl. Dan Stroup. A 26-year-old man present at the time pushed him off the woman and was then put in a chokehold by the suspect. When officers arrived, the man was aggressive toward them and was arrested after a brief struggle. At the jail, he was resistant and uncooperative with jail staff, who ultimately detained him.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 11 DAYS AGO