ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Man hit by car in Warren just moments after he stole from gas station: police

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S17En_0dNgr4KB00

WARREN (WWJ) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warren Tuesday night just moments after police say he was caught stealing from a gas station.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the 41-year-old man was hit while trying to use the crosswalk when the "do not cross" signal was flashing.

The incident happened at 12 Mile and Hoover roads at approximately 7 p.m.

According to authorities, before the man was hit, he was caught shoplifting at the BP gas station.

The employee who caught him told the police he didn't want to press charges -- he just wanted the man to leave.

Dwyer said the pedestrian is at fault and not the driver.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoplifting#Police#Caught Stealing#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy