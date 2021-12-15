Man hit by car in Warren just moments after he stole from gas station: police

WARREN (WWJ) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Warren Tuesday night just moments after police say he was caught stealing from a gas station.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the 41-year-old man was hit while trying to use the crosswalk when the "do not cross" signal was flashing.

The incident happened at 12 Mile and Hoover roads at approximately 7 p.m.

According to authorities, before the man was hit, he was caught shoplifting at the BP gas station.

The employee who caught him told the police he didn't want to press charges -- he just wanted the man to leave.

Dwyer said the pedestrian is at fault and not the driver.