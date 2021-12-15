ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Keechant Sewell to be first woman to lead New York City police force

By Gloria Oladipo in New York and agency
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvmrK_0dNgr3RS00
US-police-COMMISSIONER<br>Keechant Sewell, who is to be New York police commissioner, speaks during a press conference in New York on December 15, 2021. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images) Photograph: Yuki Iwamura/AFP/Getty Images

Eric Adams, New York City’s mayor-elect, named Keechant Sewell, a Long Island police official, as the city’s next police commissioner, making her the first woman to lead the nation’s largest police force.

Adams, himself a former New York police captain, introduced Sewell on Wednesday as his barrier-breaking choice for one of the most high-profile and powerful jobs in his upcoming administration.

“She’s the woman for the job,” Adams declared as he appeared with Sewell at a news conference in her native Queens.

“She carried with her throughout her career a sledgehammer and she crushed every glass ceiling that was put in her way,” Adams said. “Today, she has crashed and destroyed the final one we need in New York City.”

Sewell, who serves as the Nassau county police chief of detectives, will be the third Black person to serve as New York Police Department commissioner. The 49-year-old will replace Dermot Shea, who is retiring from the NYPD after 30 years, having spent the last two as commissioner. She’ll begin when Adams takes office on 1 January.

Adams had promised on the campaign trail that he would hire a woman as commissioner. Other potential candidates included Carmen Best, former Seattle chief; Danielle Outlaw, Philadelphia commissioner; Ivonne Roman, former Newark chief; and Juanita Holmes, NYPD chief of patrol.

Adams praised Sewell for her “emotional intelligence”, describing her as “calm, collected, confident” and someone who had risen through the ranks.

It has been decades since a Black person ran the NYPD, with Benjamin Ward and Lee Brown, who served in the 1980s and 1990s, preceding Sewell. She will inherit a police department in flux. The NYPD has struggled to keep crime down a few years after achieving record lows.

The rise, particularly in shootings and killings, is part of a national trend in the wake of the pandemic, but police officials have also blamed state reforms that eliminated pretrial detention for many charges. There is little evidence that the reforms have resulted in more crime.

Sewell said she will be “laser-focused on violent crime”, with a particular emphasis on gun crimes.

“We are in a pivotal moment in New York as our city faces the twin challenge of public safety and police accountability. They are not mutually exclusive,” Sewell said after Adams introduced her.

Sewell, as well as Adams, took questions on a number of topics including Adams’ controversial support of Stop and Frisk, an NYPD practice that many advocates have called a form of racial profiling.

“I understand the concerns as it relates to stop and frisk but I will tell you that anti-crime [units] in [plain clothes] work,” said Sewell.

When asked about how to implement plainclothes units to avoid previous problems, Sewell emphasized the importance of the selection process, saying, “You have to make sure you get the right people with the right temperate with that emotional intelligence to service the communities we’re going to deploy them to.”

Adams followed by adding that city officials are exploring an opportunity to address petty crimes through social services. “If you are arrested for shoplifting where you’re hungry, why not have the agencies there to defer those prosecution to get people the resources they need?”

“This is a new way of thinking,” added Adams.

Adams, the cofounder of 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, an advocacy group that sought criminal justice reform and spoke out against police brutality, has pledged new strategies to fight crime, including the return of foot patrols.

He has rebuffed progressive calls to defund the police and has defended the controversial stop-and-frisk police strategy as a useful tool that has been abused. He has also pledged to diversify the NYPD’s ranks.

Among about 35,000 uniformed members of the department, about 45% are white, 30% are Hispanic, 15% are Black and 10% are Asian.

Sewell on Wednesday reiterated that promise to diversify the force.

“I am mindful of the historic nature of this announcement as the first woman and only the third Black person to lead the NYPD in its 176-year history. I bring a different perspective, committed to make sure the department looks like the city it serves, and making the decision, just as Mayor-elect Adams did, to elevate women and people of color to leadership positions,” she said.

Sewell was named Nassau’s chief of detectives in September 2020, overseeing a staff of about 350 people. The NYPD has about 35,000 officers.

Adams acknowledged Sewell has been leading a much smaller force in her current role, but said Wednesday she helped make Nassau county one of the safest communities in the country.

Sewell has overseen Nassau county’s detectives, including its homicide squad and special victims squad, for about a year. Before that, she oversaw the department’s professional standards bureau and internal affairs, according to a report last year in Newsday.

She started with the department as a patrol officer in 1997 and worked her way up the ranks to become a precinct commander, to head the department’s bureau of major cases and to serve as the chief hostage negotiator.

The New York Post first reported the selection of Sewell on Tuesday night.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 44

Jeffrey Fair
2d ago

There talking about having different races in office more then they care about people Dying . This is there first thing on there mind making history of hiring people of Color . This is Sickening that the Dems are in there own little World while people are Dying . No ergency until they are done with there victory speech of hiring a particular race of people . This is sickening to see and hear these people .

Reply(3)
8
Famous Jerry
2d ago

If she is the most qualified I’m all for it, if she was chosen just because she’s a woman, I’m against!

Reply(10)
16
Joe Btfsplk
2d ago

Looks like wees gonna haf an all Black administration in da city! NYC will become one big 'hood!!

Reply(1)
6
Related
CBS New York

Nassau County Colleagues, Valley Stream Neighbors Call New NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell A Brilliant Problem Solver

VALLEY STREAM, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is getting its first female commissioner. The surprise selection to many came as no shock to her colleagues in Nassau County, where Keechant Sewell is the respected chief of detectives and thought of as a brilliant problem solver. CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan spoke with her current boss on Wednesday. “It’s like you are the college football coach and one of your players is going into the NFL,” Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said. Sewell will soon become the first female commissioner in the NYPD’s 176-year history. The historic announcement was made Wednesday by Mayor-elect Eric Adams outside...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Ward
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw Not Selected To Lead New York Police Department: Reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw is staying put. Rumors connected Outlaw to the top cop job in New York City, but on Tuesday night, mayor-elect Eric Adams announced Keechant Sewell as his choice to lead the NYPD, according to CBS2. Sewell, the chief of detectives in Nassau County, will become New York’s first female police commissioner. Outlaw downplayed the speculation last week. “It’s wild and it’s out of control,” Outlaw said. “I’m not resigning today at 3 o’clock. I appreciate the honorable mentions, and it’s quite flattering, quite frankly, but I will tell you I’m still continuing to focus on my work here, and obviously if I had information to share here, I would share it.” Outlaw made history after being named the first Black woman to lead the Philadelphia Police Department in December o2019. Prior to being named Philly’s top cop, Outlaw spent two years as the police chief in Portland, Oregon. She also spent nearly two decades serving in the Oakland Police Department in California.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Police Brutality#New York City#City Police#Getty Images Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Meet the woman charged with cleaning up NYC: New NYPD chief Keechant Sewell, 49, says she's ready to crackdown on 'totally unacceptable' violent crime in the Big Apple after anti-police Bill de Blasio let the city rot

New York City will welcome its first female police commissioner next year in Keechant Sewell, a previously unheard of police chief from Long Island who now finds herself in charge of the largest police force in America. Sewell, 49, currently lives alone in Valley Stream, Long Island, in a small...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Shore News Network

New York cop busted for moonlighting as drug dealer’s security guard, cocaine delivery guy

QUEENS, NY – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced today that Ishmael Bailey, 38, who resigned from the NYPD after his arrest in 2019, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury and arraigned in Supreme Court. The defendant is charged in a 13-count indictment with selling and possessing a controlled substance, bribe receiving, conspiracy and other crimes.
QUEENS, NY
101 WIXX

U.S. government opens civil rights probe into police in New York suburb

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Justice Department has launched a civil rights inquiry into police practices in yet another U.S. city, investigating possible systemic abuses in the New York suburb of Mount Vernon after receiving tips accusing officers of using excessive force and conducting illegal searches, officials said on Friday. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Insider

Daunte Wright's former teacher said ex-police officer Kim Potter was 'so brash and brazen that she murdered a Black man with no thought' ahead of manslaughter trial

Former Minneapolis police officer Kim Potter's manslaughter trial in the death of Daunte Wright begins Tuesday with jury selection. Wright's former teacher, Courtney Ross, said Potter "murdered a Black man with no thought." Ross was the girlfriend of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed during an arrest in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Guardian

The Guardian

82K+
Followers
40K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy