Italy and Argentina to play soccer’s ‘Finalissima’ in London

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V6HaL_0dNgqk5700
Teammates lift Argentina's Lionel Messi after beating Brazil 1-0 in the Copa America final soccer match at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, July 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — European champion Italy and Copa America winner Argentina will play each other in London on June 1, UEFA and CONMEBOL said Wednesday.

No venue was announced for the “Finalissima” — the first of three inter-continental championships that the two soccer bodies have agreed to stage.

Italy won the European Championship in July. The match was played at Wembley Stadium in London, where there was some of the worst disorder and organizational failures in international soccer in recent years. Thousands of ticketless England fans broke into the stadium to watch their national team play its first major final in 55 years.

When the inter-continental game plan was announced in September, the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Napoli was thought to be a likely venue. The late Argentina great had his most famous club seasons at Napoli.

UEFA and CONMEBOL are building closer ties as they have teamed up to oppose FIFA’s push to stage the men’s World Cup every two years, instead of every four years. They have opened an office together in London, to be formally inaugurated early in the new year.

Their formal working agreement, first signed nearly two years ago, has now been extended through June 2028.

