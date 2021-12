NHS bosses have warned the high prevalence of long Covid among staff is adding to rising healthcare pressures, amid growing concern that the new omicron variant could further drive infections and absences in the workforce.Some 40,000, 3.26 per cent, of healthcare workers in the UK are estimated to have long Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics. This figure has risen by 5,000 since July.Many will be unable to work, though others are continuing to work despite their debilitating symptoms, experts say.The warnings come as the number of new UK omicron cases doubled again in 24 hours, bringing the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO