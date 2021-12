On January. 3, 1988, Mandela “Delo” Hope was born to, Yvette Edmondson, in Chicago Cook County Hospital. Delo was the youngest of 2 children. He grew up on the northside of Chicago, where you would see criminal activity that ranges from extortion to murder. His father was killed at an very early age, and he turned to the streets for that missing piece. The fast life style of the streets, took its course of nature and almost pulled him right in. Delo had his first child at the young age of 15 years old. No matter how young he was, He knew he had to generate revenue to provide for himself and his family.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO