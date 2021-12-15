ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Cabinet decision on semiconductor chips manufacture will boost RD, help fulfil dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

charlottenews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): The Union cabinet's decision on designing and manufacturing semiconductor chips in India would encourage research and innovation, boost manufacturing and help fulfil the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday. PM Modi tweeted, "Today's Cabinet decision on semi-conductors...

www.charlottenews.net

