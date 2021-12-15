Memphis football early signing day: A breakdown of who is joining the Tigers

This story will be updated.

It has been a busy Wednesday already for Memphis football as signatures keep rolling in from its commitments at the start of the early signing period.

The Tigers began the day with the fourth-best recruiting class in the American Athletic Conference, according to 247Sports.

Here is a look at the signatures the Tigers have received so far.

Antwain Barham, linebacker

Milan High School

Barham was the first official signee of the 2022 class that Memphis announced on Twitter. He is a 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker who is listed as a three-star athlete. The Tigers are losing a few linebackers after this season, so it’s good to see that Memphis is looking to replenish that group.

Dredrick Bell Jr., safety

Pensacola (Florida) High School

Bell was the second athlete the Tigers announced. He is a 6-2½, 178-pound safety who is listed as a three-star prospect. Freshman cornerback Greg Rubin is proof that the Tigers have no problem using younger guys in the secondary if they are good enough. Only time will tell how quickly Bell will be able to see the field.

Kyndall McKenzie, offensive lineman

Parkview Magnet High School (Arkansas)

McKenzie is a 6-2, 305-pounder who will add more depth to the big guys up front as a three-star signee. The Tigers suffered from injuries all over the field this season; having depth at all positions will be a big positive as McKenzie continues to mature during the next year or two.

Warren Peeples Jr., linebacker

Highland Community College (Kansas)

Adding a junior college transfer like Peeples allows the Tigers to use him right away. He already has proven himself as a dominant pass rusher, totaling 12.5 sacks and 42 total tackles in nine games this season. The Tigers most likely will use him as a linebacker, but his spectacular pass-rushing skills will allow them to put him on the edge also.

Tevin Carter, quarterback

PURE Youth Academy, Memphis

Carter, a three-star athlete, is the second-highest rated player in the 2022 class for Memphis. He is a talented quarterback who will have plenty of competition to make him even better, with Seth Henigan having had a strong year as a true freshman this season.

Anthony Landphere, tight end

College of San Mateo (California)

The Tigers got a good pickup when Landphere signed his name. Memphis is losing its second-best pass catcher in tight end Sean Dykes and need a replacement; Landphere, who is coming in with college experience already, could be that guy.

Trevor Hardy, safety

Thompson High School (Alabama)

The 247Sports Composite has this three-star athlete ranked as the 91st-best safety in the country. He is listed at 6-2, 175 pounds and will get stronger as he gets acclimated to Tigers football.

Eric Gaston, defensive lineman

Cane Ridge High School

Gaston is another in-state signee, a three-star defensive lineman known for his edge rushing. He could be effective in helping Memphis get to the quarterback, and the Tigers football Twitter page described him as fast and violent.

Joshua White, defensive lineman

Cedar Grove High School (Georgia)

The Tigers added even more firepower to their defensive line by signing their highest-rated prospect in the 2022 class. White, another three-star recruit, is rated by 247Sports Composite as the No. 52 defensive lineman in the country. He is expected to have a strong career in Memphis.

Ladarian Paulk, safety

Fort Scott Community College (Kansas)

Paulk is another junior college signee who has the potential to contribute immediately. The 6-0, 190-pound safety brings his hard-hitting mentality to the Memphis secondary.

Sutton Smith, running back

Walton High School (Georgia)

The Tigers have a long list of talented running backs who have come through the program, and they’re hoping Smith can be another one. Memphis should have enough players in that running back room to give Smith time to adjust and get acclimated to college football before his number is called.