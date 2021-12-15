OMG you don't even know how funny this is

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Parts of this are going to feel good and release a lot of tension we've had, yet with progress comes pain. Not trying to be a downer, but it's important to remember that all these people who got taken in on the big lie are real humans. These people made serious mistakes and that will need to be seriously accounted for. There is a limited number of masterminds and the majority of these humans who went along with the scheme share a foolish survivor-hood of the greater crimes alongside us. I know it's going to be difficult to maintain decorum, contain our schadenfreude, and recognize that there are families and communities feeling pain as well. These insurrectionists not only betrayed us, but also their families and ultimately themselves. There are some who consciously committed their crimes for popularity, or money, or power, but the sad truth is most of these people betrayed everything that defines who they are simply because they didn't know or were too afraid to say stop to those they considered friends. We all understand that fear big or small. We know that our judicial system is far from perfect and it's not unlikely that some will be unfairly treated or punished in this process. We know the cruelty of our jails and prisons. We know having a close relative in jail affects families and their children. We know that there will be a lot of emotional collateral damage to communities throughout this process.

