Irish gymnastics are off to a very strong start

The defense rested its case Friday in the trial over the killing of Daunte Wright. Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, who shot and killed Wright in April, took the stand in her own defense and through tears, tried to explain the fatal shooting. Jennifer Mayerle reports.
A federal appeals court panel on Friday allowed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for larger private employers to move ahead, reversing a previous decision on a requirement that could affect some 84 million U.S workers. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals...
Virginia police say a man in custody is believed to be responsible for killing at least four people in northern Virginia and could be connected to more slayings. Anthony Robinson, 35, of Washington, D.C., was arrested Nov. 23 and charged with two counts of first-degree murder after two women's bodies were found in an open lot in Harrisonburg, Va., located about 2.5 hours from D.C.
Vice President Harris asserted that Joe Biden is president — not Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) — during a tense exchange on Charlamagne Tha God's Comedy Central show. Charlamagne The God asked Harris to name the country's "real president." "It's Joe Biden — and don't start talking like a...
A typhoon that tore through parts of the Philippines beginning on Thursday left over 30 people dead and several others injured, though officials are still trying to determine the extent of the damage, The Associated Press reported. The typhoon, dubbed "Rai" hit the southeastern coast of the Philippines on Thursday,...
Chris Noth has been dropped as a client by A3 Artists Agency, a prominent Los Angeles talent agency. The "Sex and the City" and "And Just Like That" star, best known for his role as Mr. Big, is "no longer a client," an A3 Artists Agency spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.
Ghislaine Maxwell, a close confidante to deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein, told a judge on Friday that she would not be testifying in her sex trafficking trial. "Your honor, the government has not proven the case beyond a reasonable doubt and so there is no need for me to testify," the British socialite said, according to Reuters.
The Radio City Christmas show is the latest New York City tradition forced to cancel because of COVID-19. Performances of the "Christmas Spectacular" have been canceled for the rest of the season due to breakthrough cases in the cast. The Friday announcement came hours after Radio City canceled all four...
(CNN) — The US Senate overnight confirmed more than three dozen of President Joe Biden's nominees to ambassador posts, ending a months-long Republican-led blockade on quick consideration of the diplomatic nominations. Rahm Emanuel, the former mayor of Chicago and White House chief of staff for President Barack Obama, was...
