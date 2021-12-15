ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham and Natick hockey, basketball games canceled due to COVID. Here's what we know

By Staff Reports
 3 days ago

Framingham High School's boys and girls hockey games vs. Natick that were scheduled for Wednesday evening have been postponed due to health issues.

Both will be rescheduled.

The Flyer boys were set to open the season with the Redhawks at Loring Arena, while the Flyer girls (1-1 on the young campaign) were prepared to visit Natick at Chase Arena.

These postponements come a day after Tuesday night's scheduled basketball games, also versus rival Natick, were called off. The school also was forced to cancel previous basketball games and wrestling matches over the weekend due to COVID-19 cases.

As of last week, because of a delay in testing, the district has suspended school practice for freshmen, junior varsity and varsity girls basketball, freshmen boys basketball and junior varsity and varsity wrestling.

Framingham athletic director Paul Spear is not wasting time thinking or worrying about the "why" but is instead focused on dealing with the facts at hand.

"I'm not an epidemiologist so I have no idea," Spear said. "I'm sure there is some uptick because of the variant. There might be upticks because of this new thing, but I deal with what is and we are trying our best to work with the public health officials to keep the kids safe. That is our priority and what caused this, why this is happening, I gave up on that a long time ago."

Spear also acknowledged that, unlike other schools, Framingham has required weekly testing for all students regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not.

"That's probably what is separating us from other schools," Spear said. "So we are catching a lot more than other people would be."

Last year, Framingham did not have a winter sports season due to COVID-19.

"It's definitely a bummer," Framingham girls hockey coach Casey Diana said. "It's frustrating, it stinks, it's sad and there are a lot of emotions that go into it for me as a coach and for the kids. The one difference between this time and last time is that there seems to be an end in sight.

"We know that we just got to get healthy and we should be back on the ice within the next week-and-a-half to two weeks as long as everything goes the right way for us. We just got to make sure that we are doing the right things and then we will be back.

Diana's hockey team was able to play two games before its season paused due to the pandemic.

"It's just as frustrating, but in different ways because were were able to start this year," the fourth-year coach said.

The timeline for a return to action for its sports teams depends on each team, according to Spear. He anticipates and hopes that Framingham will be able to resume its winter athletics season at some point next week.

"We aren't shutting down winter sports," Spear said. "We are dealing with it team by team, student by student. We don't have any really hard and fast deadlines. It's more of who tested positive when and what do we need to do after that."

Spear said that they are going to do everything in their power to make sure they have a winter sports season.

"They can know that we are not going to give up on them," Spear said. "We are not going to give up on their season. We are going to reschedule games and they are going to have a season. We are going to do whatever it takes to get these games that are being postponed rescheduled and do everything that we can to give them the best experience they can playing their sport."

The boys ice hockey team's game with Pope Francis Thursday night is still on as scheduled, as of Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

