Gayle Dixon is hanging his license at Lance & Associates Real Estate. The Hope native moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to run a tire store. From there, he moved his business to North Carolina until deciding to sell the business and move closer to home. He ran another store in Shreveport, Louisiana, for two years before purchasing it. After a nine-year endeavor there, he returned to the Hope area about 18 years ago. He is married to Donna Cornelius and they have nine grandchildren.

