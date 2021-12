We will be upgrading our internet connections from 1GB to 10GB. What is the process to change from a 1GB copper (eth 1/2) to 10GB sfp+ (eth 1/14). I've run through the configs and I'm assuning any specific reference to that interface will need to be changed. I'm assuming this will need to be done for Interface, Zones, Router, ipsec tunnels, GP gateway, IKE gateways and PBF. Anything else? I tried searching but didn't find anything of interest.

COMPUTERS ・ 4 DAYS AGO