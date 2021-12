I have a question and I am hoping I am not the first person to have asked it, and that there is a script out there somewhere. I am trying to get the device state from multiple firewalls and need to somehow put it in a script. I do leverage the scheduled config export from Panorama, but that only gets me so far in a complete disaster. If the endpoint is completely off the map, the restoral process is much easier with a device state export.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO