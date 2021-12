Ben Roethlisberger's topsy, turvy, tumultuous 2021 season seems to be headed for only one destination: retirement. If Roethlisberger announced this would be his last season, it wouldn't surprise anyone, not after the more-than-occasional moments in which Roethlisberger looked, well, old. It hasn't been all bad, of course: Roethlisberger has posted a passer rating over 100 in five games this season. Two of those games have resulted in losses, though, and the Steelers currently sit at the bottom of a tightly packed AFC North.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO