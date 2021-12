The Calgary Flames placed forward Dillon Dube and defenseman Oliver Kylington in COVID-19 protocol Thursday, the team announced. One support staff member was added to the list as well. Calgary placed 17 members of the organization into protocol on Wednesday and six on Monday this week. The only Flames players not currently in the protocol are Matthew Tkachuk, Mikael Backlund, and Blake Coleman.

