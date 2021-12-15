12-15-21 What's On Your Mind Hour 2

01:21 - Daniel Damico - Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra at First Lutheran Church. 23:48 - Dustin Hillebrand - Workforce Center Manager at Job Service North Dakota. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club with Paul Bougie and Janae White. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe...
Can’t stand the thought of you with somebody else. Last Song: “The Old Songs” by Barry Manilow from If I Should Love Again (1981) Candles burning, glasses are chilled and soon she’ll be by. Hope and pray she’ll say that she’s willing to give us another...
We're in the home stretch of the holiday season, but there's still time for a meltdown...or six. If your elf hasn't had to report back to the North Pole for at least a few days due to bad behavior or COVID-19, and everyone is still smiling, count it as a win.
Brooke lost any sense of cool she had left, Jose again spent hundreds of dollars by accident, Alexis needs gifts for the holidays and Jeffrey is nervous about our office holiday party. It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
Brooke’s charitable act went a little awry, Jose’s instagram got him into trouble, Alexis is mad at her mom and Jeffrey is excited for the new Matrix movie! It’s time to go around the room and share What’s On Our Minds!
Comments / 0