UW track and field athletes earn MW honors

LARAMIE — Three University of Wyoming student-athletes were named Mountain West athlete of the week on Tuesday as announced by the league office.

Sage Coventry was the men’s track athlete of the week, Shayla Howell was the women’s field athlete of the week and Carter Wilkerson was named men’s freshman athlete of the week after their performances at UW’s Power Meet.

Coventry took the top spot in the heptathlon to open the 2021-22 indoor season with a win at 4,995 points. Coventry ran a 6.75 in the 55-meter dash, went 22 feet, 5 inches in the long jump, threw 41-11¼ in the shot put and went 6-8¼ in the high jump to sit in first place among the six competitors with 3,060 points after the first day. On day two, Coventry went 8.09 in the 55 hurdles, 10-10 in the pole vault and a 2:59.32 in the 1,000 run.

Howell posted the best mark in the long jump on Friday evening with her mark of 20-1½. Early in the indoor season, that mark ranks Howell third in the nation. She also took the top spot in the 55 dash in 7.09.

In his first race as a Cowboy, Carter Wilkerson went 6.38 to win the 55 dash in a competition of Cowboys and athletes from Colorado State for the honor in for the second week of the MW awards.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls will next compete Jan. 14-15 at the Potts Invitational in Boulder, Colorado.