Plea deal would send Muncie sex offender to prison for 30 years

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 3 days ago
MUNCIE, Ind. — A convicted sex offender — now accused, with his wife, of sexually abusing two pre-teen children — has signed a plea agreement that would send him to prison for 30 years.

Joshua Layne Lahrman, 31, and his 23-year-old spouse, Ashley, were arrested by Muncie police a year ago this week.

At the time of his arrest, Joshua Lahrman admitted to engaging in sex with a female victim more than once.

Ashley Lahrman reportedly admitted recording her husband's crimes with a cellphone, and also engaging in sex acts with both the female victim and that girl's brother.

In an agreement signed this week, Joshua Lahrman agreed to plead guilty to child molesting, child seduction, child exploitation and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The deal — which must be approved by Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr. — would result in a 30-year prison term.

Joshua Lahrman is already on the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry. In 2015, he was convicted of incest in Allen County.

Ashley Lahrman is scheduled to stand trial, in Delaware Circuit Court 5, on Jan.25.

Charges against her include child molesting, child seduction, child solicitation, child exploitation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and possession of child pornography.

However, a court calendar indicates she will enter guilty pleas to unspecified charges on Jan. 6.

A divorce suit filed by Ashley Lahrman last June, also in Circuit Court 5, is still pending.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

The Star Press

The Star Press

