ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

U.S. Government Takes Steps to Acquire More Uranium for Nuclear Power

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ePA0_0dNgiDra00

The U.S. Government is making its first major move toward encouraging nuclear energy in the U.S., as it pushes toward a sustainable future. Scott Waldman, White House reporter for Politico's E&E News joined Cheddar News to break down the developments. "There's definitely an audience for this now since we're looking at the value of nuclear in terms of climate policy," he said, regarding the prospects for bipartisan support.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

What the Congressional Hearing on Crypto Means for the Future of Regulation

Chamber of Progress CEO Adam Kovacevich joined Wake Up With Cheddar to break down what to expect from the cryptocurrency executives appearing on Capitol Hill and how it could impact future crypto regulation. "I think what most people want to see from regulation is essentially channeling the good and the potential and putting in place guardrails to minimize the bad," he said.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cheddar News

Lyft Partners With Olo Commerce Platform to Tackle Food Delivery Market

Rideshare company Lyft is following its competitor Uber into the food delivery market by partnering with Olo, the on-demand commerce platform, and its dispatch network. Joining Cheddar to discuss the team-up, Olo founder and CEO Noah Glass. "Consumers will be able to place orders through the same apps and websites they go to … and see delivery as an option," he said. "And Lyft is now one of the providers who may be picking up the order on behalf of the consumer and taking it from the restaurant to the consumer." Glass also stated that Olo optimizes deliveries without adding the burden of additional fees on the restaurant side.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cheddar News

What to Make of the CDC's Latest on the J&J COVID Vaccine Going Forward

The CDC recently endorsed the advisory committee's recommendation that people should receive the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines over the Johnson & Johnson shot, leaving some questions and concerns for the public. Epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding, spoke to Cheddar about the shift in the agency's stance, and what it might mean. "If you already have it, any side effects are already long past," he said. "Going forward is what they're saying. That getting a booster you should get the Moderna or the Pfizer booster, and I don't think they're encouraging anyone to get de novo Johnson & Johnson as their first shot anymore."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Power#Uranium#The U S Government#White House#Politico#E E News
Washington Post

Republicans: Give us what we want, or we crash the U.S. economy

These days, when you say that the Republican Party is reckless and irresponsible, the common response will be, “What else is new?” We’ve all just come to accept that regardless of your policy preferences, we have one party that tries to govern and has a reasonable degree of respect for rules and norms, and another party that is happy to set fire to the entire American system if it gets them what they want.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
US News and World Report

U.S. Government May Request More COVID-19 Testing Funds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's administration may request additional funds from Congress for COVID-19 testing, depending on the severity of the Omicron variant, U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra said on Tuesday. The department has $10 billion left in federal relief funds for testing from the...
U.S. POLITICS
hometownstations.com

Portman wants more security for U.S. Government cloud based systems

As the U.S. Government continues to move more of their IT infrastructure to a cloud-based system, one Ohio senator want to make sure that the information stays secure. Experts says using a computing cloud for data storage is more secure than the old way of storing information digitally. But Rob Portman still has some concerns and has been working through the Senate’s Homeland Security committee to pass an amendment that would increase funding to continuously monitor cloud system for hacking threats.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

More than 100 House Democrats urge Biden to implement changes in Cuba policy

More than half of House Democrats urged President Biden on Thursday to implement promised changes in Cuba policy, such as removing Trump-era restrictions on travel and remittances to the island by U.S. citizens and residents and loosening impediments to humanitarian assistance. In a letter, 114 lawmakers, most from the liberal...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

AUKUS meet focuses on interoperability, reaffirms pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States of America recently held the inaugural meetings of the AUKUS Trilateral Joint Steering Groups and agreed on the next steps to define the optimal pathway for Australia to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and also committed to significantly enhance interoperability to strengthen security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.
MILITARY
Watauga Democrat

#7. Energy and nuclear power

Top issues being lobbied today—and the companies that support them. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

704
Followers
925
Post
67K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy