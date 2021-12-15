US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

South Korea said Thursday it will reimpose coronavirus curfews on businesses and limit the size of gatherings again as record infections forced the government to pause its plan to live with Covid. Following a rapid vaccination programme, authorities eased restrictions last month to help boost the Covid-hit economy, removing limits on how long businesses could stay open. But new daily infections have more than trebled since then, with a record 7,850 cases reported on Wednesday, and authorities have warned that figure could rise to as many as 20,000 next month. "We will be able to overcome this critical moment only if we quickly bring the spread under control through strong social distancing measures," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday as he announced the fresh curbs.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO