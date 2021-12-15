ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron advances

 3 days ago

The new omicron coronavirus mutant speeding around the world may bring another wave of chaos, as it threatens to further stretch hospital...

theeastcountygazette.com

30 Times More Deadlier ‘Omicron’ New Coronavirus Variant Has the World Freaking Out

In South Africa, a new coronavirus variant was discovered that appears to be extremely contagious and has a “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of currently available vaccines. Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information on this new coronavirus variant. Global markets have been rocked by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
albuquerqueexpress.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
Interesting Engineering

A New Coronavirus Variant Could Just Be the Most Dangerous to Date

A new variant of coronavirus that was first identified in a patient in Botswana has scientists worried since it has twice the number of mutations seen on the Delta variant, NPR reported. The news comes shortly after infections have spiked in European countries like Austria and Germany, even after vaccinating over 60 percent of their population. So far, the spike in cases has not been linked to this newly found variant.
SCIENCE
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Why do we keep getting new coronavirus variants?

With the emergence of the new SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant that causes COVID-19, you may have wondered why the coronavirus keeps mutating. According to John Segreti, MD, an infectious disease specialist and medical director of infection control and prevention at Rush University Medical Center, there’s a simple answer: “That’s just what viruses do.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

Public is 'shell-shocked' by the latest turn of the pandemic

WASHINGTON — The death of the coronavirus has been greatly exaggerated. In vaccinated and unvaccinated regions of the United States alike, the pandemic plods on. Five months after President Biden declared on the Fourth of July that the nation was nearing “independence” from COVID-19, the virus is still here.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

A Winter Wave of the Coronavirus is Looking Likely

President Joe Biden’s message to Americans in the evolving battle against the coronavirus was hopeful: We have the tools to fight the omicron variant. A Third of States Report Omicron Variant as Stricter International Travel Testing Rules Begin ]. “We're going to fight this variant with science and speed, not...
U.S. POLITICS
wcn247.com

Surging COVID-19 cases bring a 2020 feel to the end of 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. officials intensified calls for unvaccinated Americans to get inoculated in the face of the new omicron variant that contributed to a record number of infections in New York and threatened to wipe out a second holiday season in Europe. Friday had a distinctly 2020 feel to it: NFL games were postponed because of COVID-19 infections. The Rockettes canceled Christmas shows. European governments imposed a spate of restrictions that ground travel to a halt and saw travelers lying low. Much remains unknown about omicron, but officials increasingly warn that it appears more transmissible than the delta variant, which has already put pressure on hospitals worldwide.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

South Korea to reimpose business curfews to battle Covid surge

South Korea said Thursday it will reimpose coronavirus curfews on businesses and limit the size of gatherings again as record infections forced the government to pause its plan to live with Covid. Following a rapid vaccination programme, authorities eased restrictions last month to help boost the Covid-hit economy, removing limits on how long businesses could stay open. But new daily infections have more than trebled since then, with a record 7,850 cases reported on Wednesday, and authorities have warned that figure could rise to as many as 20,000 next month. "We will be able to overcome this critical moment only if we quickly bring the spread under control through strong social distancing measures," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said Thursday as he announced the fresh curbs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Coronavirus Alert: Omicron May Evade Standard Vax Dosing But Boosters Offer Major Protection, Variant Multiplies 70 Times Faster But Is Less Severe

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center maintains an ongoing count of the COVID-19 cases and deaths in the United States and worldwide. As of 4:05 a.m. on December 17, 2021, the tally is:. Total cases worldwide: 272,983,377. Total deaths worldwide: 5,337,678. Total cases in the United States: 50,513,437. Total deaths...
PUBLIC HEALTH

