Blurring genre lines is nothing new for Netflix, but its latest original series is taking things to an entirely new level. Its title alone will tell you that the thriller/comedy is totally unique. Partially spoofing a widely panned Amy Adams movie while also diving into a story of its own, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is definitely going to be a must-watch for anyone who loves a good murder mystery. Here’s what fans should know about The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window’s trailer, release date, and cast.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO