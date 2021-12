The Rangers got their second shot at the Avalanche in a week, and while not as bad as the first game, the disparity between the two squads was clearly on display again. Colorado showed explosiveness through the neutral zone, chemistry in all phases of the game, offensive creativity and the ability to score both in the dirty areas and from the outside. Unsure I would say all were lacking from the Rangers, but it did look like two different classes of teams on the ice.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO