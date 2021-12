Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. As a 22-year-old who grew up in the digital age, I like to think that I have a pretty good grasp on the latest innovations in technology. But when I was first approached about taking a dive into the metaverse, I have to admit that I was still confused about what it was, and how to even get started.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO