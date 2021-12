Nintendo of America has launched a holiday deal for select first-party digital game purchases on Switch. Buying any one of the five games on offer will net you double the usual number of My Nintendo Gold Points you'd usually earn — essentially you'll get double the amount of eShop 'credit' on your Nintendo Account than you normally would. 5% of the total purchase is the typical value you earn in Gold Points, so with this offer you would accrue approximately six dollar's worth of points on a $60 game.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO