Here at T&C, we pride ourselves on our discerning eye for quality. With Tried & True, our editors will give you an inside look at the pieces they simply cannot live without. I’m not normally one to spend more than $30 on a lip balm. A hydrating night cream with anti-aging ingredients? Sure, I’ll pay up. And I’ve even been known to splurge on luxe mascara that makes my eyes really pop. But when it comes to lip gloss, I’m typically a Rosebud Salve kind of girl—for the record, that costs $7—so trust me when I say that Dior’s Lip Glow is worth the $35 price tag.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO