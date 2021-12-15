ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

RBI imposes Rs.1.8 crore penalty on PNB

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMumbai (India), December 15 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday imposed Rs.1.8 crore monetary penalty on Punjab National Bank (PNB) for 'deficiencies in regulatory compliance'. "The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, by an order dated December 15, 2021, imposed a monetary penalty of Rs.1.80 crore...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerqueexpress.com

Aadhaar has led to Rs 2.25 lakh crore savings to exchequer: UIDAI

By Shailesh YadavNew Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Aadhaar has thrown Ghost beneficiaries out of the system. This has led to savings of Rs.2.25 lakh crore to the exchequer, Saurabh Garg, Chief Executive Officer of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said in an interview with ANI. Garg said 300...
INDIA
investing.com

Here’s Why RBI Charged Fines Worth Upto Rs 1.8 Crore on ICICI Bank and PNB

Investing.com -- On account of violating regulatory compliances, the central bank Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty on two lenders, the state-run Punjab National Bank (NS: PNBK ) and private lender ICICI Bank (NS: ICBK ). The central bank has imposed a fine of Rs 1.8 crore on...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crore#Punjab National Bank#Rs#Pnb#Ani#The Reserve Bank Of India#Rbi
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Updates: Federal Government To Conclude The Stimulus Programs By March 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected the economic situations of millions of individuals across the US. The Federal Reserve introduced stimulus programs to provide financial support to the sufferers. The stimulus checks had a significant impact on the lives of citizens and the capital flow of several small and large businesses. The stimulus program will conclude three months into 2022. The families have not recovered from the wrath of the pandemic; several states have extended the relief programs for the residents. Marca reports that the Federal government has decided to follow the footsteps of the states and provide an extension in the stimulus programs.
BUSINESS
Financial Times

Fed official says first interest rate rise could come as soon as March

The Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as early as March in the face of “alarmingly high inflation”, according to a senior US central bank official. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor, on Friday endorsed the central bank’s decision this week to accelerate how quickly it scales back its asset purchase programme so that the stimulus ends altogether several months earlier than initially outlined in November.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

India 4th most spammed country in world, says report

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): According to the annual Global Spam Report released by Truecaller, India is the fourth most spammed country. Over 202 million spam calls were made by just one spammer in India. That's over 664,000 people that were disturbed by spam calls every day and 27,000 people every hour - from just one phone number, says the report.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
albuquerqueexpress.com

Global investors bet on China's opening-up dividends amid pandemic

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Despite the pandemic-induced worldwide economic slowdown, global investors have continued to double down on investment in China this year, demonstrating a vote of confidence in the nation's stable economic outlook and its opening-up commitment. German carmaker BMW recently announced its upgraded strategy for the Chinese...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022

With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central bank is likely to raise interest rates soon after it ends its bond-buying program in March, a Federal Reserve board member said Friday. The Fed earlier this week announced it will accelerate the end to its stimulus program after inflation last month saw its biggest jump in nearly four decades, with price increases on a wide array of goods hitting US consumers and businesses. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the decision announced Wednesday gives policymakers the ability to respond quickly with an increase in the benchmark lending rate, which he expects "will be warranted shortly after our asset purchases end" in the spring. Asked to be more precise about the timing, Waller said, "We'd like to put March on the table as a possible date to start lifting (interest rates) if we need to."
BUSINESS
chronicle99.com

Federal Government Withdraws Stimulus Just Before Christmas – How it impacts

With the withdrawal of stimulus payments when inflation unemployment is at its peak, the Federal government surprises the US citizens by withdrawing the stimulus payments. The stimulus benefits provided financial assistance to millions of citizens. The covid-19 pandemic brought about an economic downslide that initiated a series of hard times for the public.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Private equity firm TPG files IPO to trade on the Nasdaq

Private equity firm TPG Partners LLC on Thursday filed its initial public offering to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol TPG. The Fort Worth, Texas, financial firm that previously operated under the name Texas Pacific Group plans to raise up to $100 million, but the dollar figure will most likely change once the company sets its estimated price range. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, TPG Capital BD and BofA Securities are leading the IPO's underwriting roster of 23 banks. Founded in 1992, TPG currently counts about $109 billion of assets under management, with 912 employees. TPG reported $3.8 billion of net income and $3.9 billion of revenue in the nine months ended Sept. 30, compared to net income of $295.2 million and revenue of $564.4 million in the year-ago period.
FORT WORTH, TX
albuquerqueexpress.com

COVID-19: Kerala logs two new cases of Omicron, tally at 7

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 18 (ANI): Kerala on Friday logged two new cases of the Omicron variant of COVId-19, taking the overall tally to seven in the state, said Health Minister Veena George. The new variant of the virus was detected in an elderly couple who arrived in Ernakulam from...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy