Surrey refuse firm looks to recruit refugees to plug HGV driver gap

A self-employed DJ who has worked in Cardiff for 30 years has said the Welsh Government’s decision to close nightclubs will leave him without money that “helps to keep food on the table and a roof over my head”.Hywel Ricketts said the closures, which First Minister Mark Drakeford announced alongside the reintroduction of social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses from December 27, will mean he will have to take “tough financial decisions” ahead of New Year’s Eve.The 47-year-old told the PA news agency: “On one of the busiest nights of the year, this will have a detrimental effect...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO