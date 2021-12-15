ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Surrey refuse firm looks to recruit refugees to plug HGV driver gap

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA waste collection company is looking at recruiting and training refugees to ease a shortage of HGV drivers, a council meeting heard. Joint Waste Solutions and its contractor Amey presented the idea at a meeting of Mole...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Travellers locked in quarantine hotels to be told when they will be released

Travellers detained in quarantine hotels will be told later today when they will be released, a senior official said.Jonathan Mogford, who is responsible for the managed quarantine service at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), was questioned about reports some people were fleeing the hotels after the red list was scrapped in England at 4am.Mr Mogford told the Commons Transport Committee: “The standard practice has been that if you have started hotel quarantine, you need to complete it.We need to make sure we are not releasing Covid or Omicron-positive guests immediatelyJonathan Mogford, UK Health Security Agency“For this de-listing, where Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

HGV driver shortage: Signs pressures are easing, trade group says

There are early signs the shortage of lorry drivers will improve, a trade association has said. Logistics UK, which represents freight and haulage businesses, said the number of drivers leaving the profession had begun to ease. The group also highlighted more trainees coming through the testing system as a cause...
TRAFFIC
theloadstar.com

UK government-funded training scheme for HGV drivers attracts 2,000

Government-funded training for HGV drivers, Skills Bootcamps, opened for business today with the aim of injecting 11,000 drivers across the UK. Department for Education (DfE) funding of £34m ($45m) will see drivers whose licences have lapsed or who want to upgrade their skills, as well as novices, begin training this year, with the first drivers expected to start work by the spring.
EDUCATION
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new Omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Hgv#Refugees#Recruiting#Joint Waste Solutions#Bbc South East#Instagram
Shropshire Star

New Government funding for HGV drivers in the West Midlands

Hundreds of aspiring HGV drivers in the region can now apply for a scheme to help them train and get a job as an HGV driver, fully funded by the Department for Education. The Driver Academy Group, a consortium led by HGV training specialist HGVC and comprising Manpower and Logistics UK, is offering hundreds of places across the West Midlands.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Suffolk MPs call for funding equality for SEND pupils

Seven MPs have called on the education secretary to address special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) funding inequalities affecting a county. The Suffolk Conservative MPs called for a review in a letter to Nadhim Zahawi. According to the letter, funding per-pupil from the High Needs Budget was £56 lower in...
POLITICS
BBC

GP staff abuse: Staffordshire NHS workers 'leaving in droves'

Receptionists at GP surgeries in Staffordshire are "walking out in droves" due to abuse from angry patients, a health boss said. Staff report abuse in the streets and in a recent case, a patient vaulted over a reception desk and physically attacked staff, Lynn Millar said. She is the director...
U.K.
The Independent

DJ faces ‘tough financial decisions’ as nightclub closure ordered in Wales

A self-employed DJ who has worked in Cardiff for 30 years has said the Welsh Government’s decision to close nightclubs will leave him without money that “helps to keep food on the table and a roof over my head”.Hywel Ricketts said the closures, which First Minister Mark Drakeford announced alongside the reintroduction of social distancing, barriers and one-way systems in businesses from December 27, will mean he will have to take “tough financial decisions” ahead of New Year’s Eve.The 47-year-old told the PA news agency: “On one of the busiest nights of the year, this will have a detrimental effect...
ECONOMY
BBC

The refugee nurses making new careers in the NHS in Norfolk and Suffolk

A group of refugee health workers are taking part in a pilot programme utilising their skills to help reduce gaps in the NHS workforce. They have come from places like Syria and Lebanon where they worked as nurses. What is life like for them in the UK and how are local people helping them settle in?
WORLD
BBC

South Yorkshire Stagecoach workers plan 'indefinite' strike in pay row

Bus drivers in South Yorkshire are to strike "indefinitely" in the new year as part of their ongoing pay dispute, the Unite union has said. Following the current week-long strike by Stagecoach employees, another is due to begin on 1 January in Rotherham and Barnsley and on 2 January in Sheffield.
TRAFFIC
BBC

Covid in Wales: Gym owners fear homelessness amid new restrictions

Worried gym owners fear new Covid restrictions could mean they lose their homes. One said they thought they would already be homeless, had they not taken on full-time work as a hospital physiotherapist. Another said they feared losing everything next year if the situation did not improve. The Welsh government...
HOMELESS
BBC

Colston: More Bristol organisations distance themselves

Another building with links to slave trader Edward Colston has announced it will be removing his name. Colston's School in Bristol is the latest organisation to drop the Colston name following last summer's toppling of his statue during a Black Lives Matter march. Who has distanced themselves from the controversial figure so far and who may still be planning to do so?
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Transport Secretary refuses to rule out 3.8% rail fare rise

The Transport Secretary did not rule out increasing rail fares by 3.8% when challenged by Labour in the Commons.Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said such a “hike” would be “brutal”.The Labour MP said: “Ahead of a tough Christmas, people across this country are paying the price of Tory inflation.”She said that, since the Conservatives entered Government, the price of commuting from Dewsbury into Leeds has risen more than three times faster than pay.She asked if that was reasonable, and said: “Will he rule out the brutal 3.8% hike in rail fares rumoured for millions of passengers next year?”Transport Secretary Grant...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Two new schools for refugee children to open in new year

The Education Authority (EA) is to set up two temporary schools for more than 60 refugee and asylum seeker children currently living in hotels. The plan is for the The Welcome Club to be up and running in early 2022, BBC News NI has been told. Of the 75 children...
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Year of delays: how UK government services seized up in the Covid crisis

Year-long waits for driving licences, long delays to register a property purchase, or gain a tax rebate a birth certificate – 2021 could well go down as the year government systems stopped working as they should. Maybe it was inevitable in a pandemic that service levels would suffer. However, the failure of successive governments to properly invest in technology has been horribly exposed over the past 12 months. This is where it went most wrong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Whitty’s call for Christmas socialising to be reduced prompts support plea

Professor Chris Whitty’s plea for people to consider cutting back socialising around Christmas due to the threat from the Omicron variant has prompted fresh calls for support to the hospitality sector.Experts called for clearer messaging as Boris Johnson stopped short of matching England’s chief medical officer’s warning, instead urging people to “think carefully” before attending celebrations.The variant was surging across the UK, with daily confirmed Covid-19 cases reaching a record high of 78,610 new cases and Prof Whitty warning “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks”.Businesses warned of a fresh threat hitting their existence as people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

First-class rail carriages should be scrapped in the North, says mayor

All passengers should be allowed to use first-class carriages across northern England until rail services improve, Greater Manchester's mayor said. Andy Burnham said he "cannot see a justification" for premium carriages lying partly empty while passengers in standard class have to stand. He said he would oppose a new timetable...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Covid in Wales: NHS and social care staff asked to take daily tests

Frontline NHS, social care, hospice and special school staff will be asked to take a lateral flow test (LFT)every day by the Welsh government. The stepping up of guidance on routine testing comes in response to the expected Omicron wave. Tests should be taken "in good time" before the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH

