ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

3 Great Avenues for CEOs Seeking Help

By Taha Elraaid
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CdoPl_0dNgfyW400

I remember the first time I had to formally address my entire workforce. We had about 20 people by then, and for some company matters small huddles and casual catch ups worked, but not for everything. As a shy person, speaking with confidence to a larger crowd left me with sweaty hands and trailing sentences. Fast forward three years, and I’m now considering speaking at conferences and am happy doing interviews.

What changed? I got the right help.

What’s termed “transformativeness” — essentially the ability to grow and improve — has been shown to inspire and motivate employees, alongside the other benefits of personal development. It’s a business skill not taught in school, but principally through experience — this embrace of the learning process, and that it doesn’t stop even when you get to the top. They key difference is that, closer to that top, you’re less likely to be offered a helpful hand, and so may need to ask for one. So, as your business grows, don’t be afraid to get help in these key aspects.

1. An accountability partner

CEOs are chronically time-crunched, and likely always will be, but if an abundance of tasks leaves you feeling disorganized and scattered, it’s time to ask for help. Small tasks become bigger ones when they’re left too long. The bigger my company got, the more meetings, interviews and other speaking engagements I had to attend, and so I began missing events or delaying them. I found that I actually had the bandwidth do it all, but without someone keeping me accountable and/or on track, I was simply all over the place.

If you’re the only one who is aware of the task at hand, you’re less likely to get it done. Having someone you can rely on to check in means that person is waiting to hear from you and who knows what tasks you have ahead. A business partner or a member of your executive team who you can keep in the loop, or an assistant to support as well as remind you, can ensure that tasks are completed on time. And as a bonus, this will set a good example for your team members, and so help reduce their burnout, too.

Related: Accountability: The Crucial Inner Work that Leads to Success

2. Can’t talk the talk? Find someone who can.

In 2011, Leo Apotheker was fired from his CEO role at Hewlett-Packard after less than a year on the job. Why? Aside from some poor business decisions, lack of communication skills kept landing him in trouble, including not sharing ideas with people before implementing them. As CEO, your communications hold more weight than ever, which means every piece of messaging needs to be clear, concise and factual. So, find someone who can identify and help solve any communication obstacles you face.

You may find, too, that in some scenarios you might not be the best spokesperson. We have, for example, some companies and government agencies looking to partner with us on a project. They’re trying to get an idea of what a working relationship might look like, and what we have to offer each other. While I can take these calls, I know there’s someone better for the job: our VP of communications. His ability to be the face of the company (when needed) and convey our vision is what makes him so valuable to the team, including demonstrating skills I sometimes lack.

Related: 9 Best Practices to Improve Your Communication Skills and Become a More Effective Leader

So first, look at your own communication skills, and don’t be shy about participating in media/messaging training (or any other kind of instruction, for that matter). One that comes to mind is honing the fine art of interviewing, which was never my strong suit, so I had a professional give me some pointers which played out over some occasionally intense mock interviews. Over several sessions, I started getting the hang of getting to the point quickly and clearly… no more rambling.

3. Elon Musk and the Google co-founders are buddies, and you need some too

I spent several years in San Francisco, and was lucky enough to live in the same area as many entrepreneurs and business people. It was here that I gained the invaluable experience of living among a network of individuals who wanted to innovate, learn and build. One of these neighbors was the co-founder of a popular platform that you've probably used several times today. (Out of respect for privacy, I'm not going to name it.) We exchanged stories and discussed ideas, and in time realized that even big tech companies had their own struggles. Just like my company is innovating in a new space, so were they.

Entrepreneurial networks are invaluable — one that will both support you and give feedback. As a business grows and you come up against new challenges and opportunities, lean on this network for advice, and if you’re wary of communicating ideas to an external network, engage an advisory board — people with relevant expertise that you can trust. Such a board’s purpose isn’t to make money, but to put you on the right track. An unbiased perspective can make all the difference.

Related: Why Every Entrepreneur Needs a Board of Advisors

Comments / 0

Related
whitman.edu

Whitties Helping Whitties: A Great Return on Investment

When Michelle Mathieu ’92 was approved to join the Clubhouse networking app by Sam Geschickter ’20 in January 2021, she was pleased—and slightly perplexed. Mathieu, whose promotion from chief investment officer of Fulcrum Capital to chief executive officer becomes official Jan. 1, 2022, had been wanting access to the then invite-only platform, but Geschickter’s name didn’t ring any bells—which is understandable, given the timing.
WALLA WALLA, WA
finextra.com

OBIE seeks CEO

The Open Banking Limited (OBL) board is seeking a CEO to lead the day-to-day running of the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) and its transition to an entity that will observe the CMA’s next consultation on future governance arrangements. Reporting to the OBL chair and trustee Charlotte Crosswell, the...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
chicagocrusader.com

As the Great Resignation revs up, Workers seek higher quality of life

More than 4 million Americans quit their jobs last month, with an additional 40 percent entertaining the idea of walking out on their employers in the next 1-2 months. The Great Resignation is one of the most impactful side effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which provided US workers time and solitude to reflect, reexamine, and redirect their professional lives.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceos#Big Tech
VentureBeat

Is your organization ready to bring employees back safely?

Change is a constant. But has there ever been a time when things have been so constantly changing?. The current frenzy of change impacting the workforce has shown us that traditional ways of working urgently needed a rethink. There’s no longer a one-size-fits-all model when it comes to where and how we work. Employees are demanding flexibility, while at the same time, comfort with business travel is rising and the desire for in-person engagement is increasing.
ECONOMY
Prepster Company

Third Generation Entrepreneur: An Introduction

I grew up in a business environment that dates back to my Mexican ancestry. Second generation family continued their journey to Texas by bringing Northern Mexican delicacies. In my 30’s, I carried on the legacy that was set forward by my grandfather and mother. I opened my first restaurant in 2018 with the help of mom of course! Three years later, the business survived challenges, one of them being the pandemic.
Fast Company

Ten strategies for effective employee communication in a crisis

A version of this article originally appeared on Principal.com. Long before COVID-19, the Society for Human Resources Management observed that, in a crisis, “communicating quickly, often, and well with internal stakeholders” is as important—if not more so—than external messaging. The empty workplaces and scattered teams of this pandemic make effective, consistent, and reassuring employee communication ever more crucial.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Google
Forbes

Safe Learning In The Workplace For Greater Organizational Agility

Leadership Coach & Facilitator For The Left-Brained Analytical Leader & Founder of JAS Leadership. One of the greatest assets you can have at your disposal as a leader or team member, especially in these uncertain times, is agility. The ability to rapidly and competently shift gears and perspectives with the fast-paced, chaotic and tumultuous times we currently find ourselves in can mean the difference between failure and success.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
bigblueunbiased.com

Check To See if You Will Be Receiving the New Stimulus Check on Friday

Now the recent news which has been coming is the seamless check news which is on the streaming topics and more details details have been framed in the following manner. We cannot ignore the fact which we has been getting from the updates is that in the month of March the money from the stimulus checks have been dried up and just because the major one has been went out in this month which has been mentioned but still there has been some opportunities which has been available for the Americans as per updates.
ECONOMY
buzzfeednews.com

We Know A Lot More About Omicron Now. It’s Not Good News.

Go get a vaccine and a booster shot. Unless you want COVID. That’s the clear message sent by the Omicron coronavirus variant, uncovered only a month ago and now racing around the globe. On Nov. 26, the World Health Organization and US government both designated the Omicron the fifth...
SCIENCE
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy