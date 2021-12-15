ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Excited: Here's What's Coming To Netflix At The Top Of 2022

Source: Future Publishing / Getty

2021 is coming to a close, which means new and exciting titles on all of our favorite streaming services next month.

Today, Netflix sent out a press release revealing what shows and movies viewers can look forward to tuning into — and we think you’ll be enthused about the list.

Cadillac Records (starring Beyoncé ), I Know What You Did Last Summer (1 & 2), Braveheart , Annie , The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo , and more are among the list of titles dropping on day one of 2022. Later in the month, we’ll get part one of Ozark ‘s fourth season , another go ’round of hit reality series Too Hot To Handle , and more. That Girl Lay Lay is also hitting the streamer.

Check out the full list of January 2022 titles below and let us know what you’re most excited for.

January 1
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 4

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 5

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

January 7

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 10

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

January 13

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

January 14

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES
The House — NETFLIX SERIES
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

January 16
Phantom Thread

January 17
After We Fell

January 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 19
El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Juanpis González – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTAR
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

January 21
American Boogeywoman
That Girl Lay Lay
Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

January 24
Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES
Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY
Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES
Home Team — NETFLIX FILM
In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

