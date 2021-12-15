ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Trailblazing author and activist bell hooks dies at 69

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
bell hooks Author and cultural critic bell hooks poses for a portrait on December 16, 1996 in New York City, New York. (Karjean Levine/Getty Images, File)

BEREA, Ky. — Acclaimed author, critic and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Berea following an extended illness. She was 69.

Officials with Berea College, where hooks was a distinguished professor in residence in Appalachian studies, confirmed her death in a statement.

Her niece, Ebony Motley, said in a statement obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader and shared on social media that hooks died while surrounded by friends and family. Her sister, Gwenda Motley, told The Washington Post that she died of end-stage renal failure.

Born Gloria Jean Watkins on Sept. 25, 1952, in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, hooks took her pen name from her maternal great-grandmother. In a 2013 visit to Rollins College in Winter Park, Florida, hooks said she used her name in the lower case to emphasize the “substance of books, not who I am,” according to The Sandspur, the school’s student-run newspaper.

Growing up, hooks attended a segregated school, according to The Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning. She earned her bachelor’s degree in English from Stanford University in 1973 and three years later got a master’s degree in English from the University of Wisconsin - Madison. In 1983, hooks earned a doctorate in literature from the University of California, Santa Cruz. She taught at Yale University, Ohio’s Oberlin College and City College of New York before returning to Kentucky to teach at Berea College in 2004.

Over the course of her career, hooks -- who began writing poetry when she was 10 years old -- published dozens of books. She became well known for her work exploring gender roles, racism, classism, politics, love and the experience of Black women. She published her first widely-available book, “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” in 1981. Her writings were credited with redefining the feminist movement, which had earlier been seen as predominantly focused on the issues of white middle- and upper-class women, according to the Post.

“I want my work to be about healing,” she told the Herald-Leader in 2018, after being inducted to the Kentucky Writers’ Hall of Fame. “I am a fortunate writer because every day of my life practically I get a letter, a phone call from someone who tells me how my work has transformed their life.”

Fans and friends took to social media Wednesday to remember hooks.

Actress Lynda Carter, best known for her starring role in the superhero TV series “Wonder Woman” from 1975 to 1979, urged people to read hooks’ 2000 book, “All About Live: New Visions,” saying it “will change your life.”

“It is gutting to hear that the visionary bell hooks has left us so soon,” she wrote.

Philosopher and activist Cornel West, who published “Breaking Bread: Insurgent Black Intellectual Life” with hooks in 1991, mourned her in a Twitter post.

“She was an intellectual giant, spiritual genius (and) freest of persons!” he wrote. “We shall never forget her!”

“Bad Feminist” author and social commentator Roxane Gay said the loss of hooks “is incalculable.”

“Oh my heart,” she wrote on Twitter. “May she rest in power.”

Related
The Week

Acclaimed writer and feminist bell hooks dead at 69

Celebrated author, professor, critic, and feminist bell hooks died Wednesday at her home in Kentucky, the Lexington Herald-Leader confirms. She was 69. According to a press release from her niece Ebony Motley, hooks had been ill, and died surrounded by friends and family. Born Gloria Jean Watkins, hooks adopted her...
Shine My Crown

Acclaimed Author, bell hooks, Has Passed Away

Acclaimed author and social activist, bell hooks, has died. The author and activist had been ill and was surrounded by friends and family when she passed, according to a press release from her niece, Ebony Motley. “The family of @bellhooks is sad to announce the passing of our sister, aunt,...
The New Yorker

The Revolutionary Writing of bell hooks

Before she became bell hooks, one of the great cultural critics and writers of the twentieth century, and before she inspired generations of readers—especially Black women—to understand their own axis-tilting power, she was Gloria Jean Watkins, daughter of Rosa Bell and Veodis Watkins. hooks, who died on Wednesday, was raised in Hopkinsville, a small, segregated town in Kentucky. Everything she would become began there. She was born in 1952 and attended segregated schools up until college; it was in the classroom that she, eager to learn, began glimpsing the liberatory possibilities of education. She loved movies, yet the ways in which the theatre made us occasionally captive to small-mindedness and stereotype compelled her to wonder if there were ways to look (and talk) back at the screen’s moving images. Growing up, her father was a janitor and her mother worked as a maid for white families; their work, rife with minor indignities, brought into focus the everyday power of an impolite glare, or rolling your eyes. A new world is born out of such small gestures of resistance—of affirming your rightful space.
abc17news.com

bell hooks, groundbreaking feminist thinker, dies at 69

NEW YORK (AP) — bell hooks, the author, educator and activist whose explorations of how race, gender, economics and politics intertwine made her among the most influential feminist thinkers of her time, has died. She was 69. Starting in the 1970s, hooks published dozens of books that helped shape popular and academic discourse. Her notable works included “Ain’t I a Woman? Black Women and Feminism,” “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” and “All About Love: New Visions.” Among her most famous expressions was her definition of feminism, which she called “a movement to end sexism, sexist exploitation and oppression.”
shondaland.com

The Many Gifts bell hooks Left For Us

It’s been more than 20 years since I saw bell hooks, the acclaimed writer, poet, scholar, and professor who died Wednesday, December 15, at 69, speak at my college, but I can still vividly remember the moment. Exactly what she said has long been forgotten, but as a lanky teen from the small-town suburbs bred on cable TV, consumerism, and capitalist ideas, I still can see her in the room, speaking gently about race, gender, and feminism, somehow making the walls and the world expand around me.
skeptic.com

Jason Hill on What White Americans Owe Black People

In this conversation with Jason Hill based on his book What do White Americans Owe Black People? Racial Justice in the Age of Post-Oppression, Shermer probes the philosopher on the arguments for and against reparations. In this provocative and highly original work, philosophy professor Jason Hill explores multiple dimensions of...
The Guardian

A life in quotes: bell hooks

Bell hooks, the feminist author, poet, theorist and cultural critic, has died at the age of 69 at her home in Berea, Kentucky. Her works, including Ain’t I a Woman: Black Women and Feminism, All About Love, Bone Black, Feminist Theory and Communion: The Female Search for Love, were beacons for a generation of writers and thinkers in academia and beyond.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
