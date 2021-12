The often joked about (but quite possible) Buffalo Bills farm team, the Carolina Panthers, will make their way up north this weekend for a game in Orchard Park. Since Sean McDermott took over in 2017, the Bills have used Carolina to poach front office and on-field talent. It makes some wonder if the “Carolina Bills” would be a more appropriate name for the franchise that is often looking to former players and coaches that Sean McDermott has worked with. Any leftover warm feelings towards the organization will have to be put aside as the Bills are in must-win mode. Let’s take a look at the matchup.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO