Public Health

Covid in Scotland: Record day for booster vaccines

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA record number of booster jabs were given in Scotland on Tuesday, according to Public Health Scotland figures. Almost 55,000 boosters were administered, bringing the total number to 2,254,406. However, the figure is still short of the 70,000 boosters a day target set by Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. A...

www.bbc.co.uk

Related
BBC

Covid: Record UK cases reported as travellers abandon hotel quarantine

Here are five things you need to know about the pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. The UK has recorded the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 78,610 new coronavirus cases confirmed. It's more than 10,000 higher than the previous record number - 68,053 on 8 January - and also represents a jump of more than 20,000 in 24 hours, with Tuesday's figure having been 59,610 cases. Speaking at a Downing Street news conference, England's chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty said: "Records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks," adding Omicron is spreading at an "absolutely phenomenal pace". Earlier, Health Secretary Sajid Javid refused to rule out the prospect of fresh measures over the coming weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon: Restrict socialising to three households before and after Christmas

Nicola Sturgeon has urged people across Scotland to limit their socialising to three households before and after Christmas to help combat the “exponential” rise of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Scotland’s First Minister said she is not asking people to “cancel” Christmas and is not proposing limits on the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sturgeon warns of ‘tsunami of infections’ from omicron and says ‘new Covid wave may be starting’

Scotland could see a “tsunami of infections” from the new Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon has said after it recorded 19 coronavirus-linked deaths and 5,018 cases in 24 hours.The First Minister told a coronavirus briefing in Edinburgh the Covid-19 death toll in Scotland under the daily measure — of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days — now stands at 9,707. An evidence paper published by the Scottish government on Friday says the rate at which cases of the new variant double is between 2.16 days and 2.66 days.As of Thursday, 13.3% of all...
WORLD
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Humza Yousaf
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Whitty’s call for Christmas socialising to be reduced prompts support plea

Professor Chris Whitty’s plea for people to consider cutting back socialising around Christmas due to the threat from the Omicron variant has prompted fresh calls for support to the hospitality sector.Experts called for clearer messaging as Boris Johnson stopped short of matching England’s chief medical officer’s warning, instead urging people to “think carefully” before attending celebrations.The variant was surging across the UK, with daily confirmed Covid-19 cases reaching a record high of 78,610 new cases and Prof Whitty warning “records will be broken a lot over the next few weeks”.Businesses warned of a fresh threat hitting their existence as people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid in Wales: NHS and social care staff asked to take daily tests

Frontline NHS, social care, hospice and special school staff will be asked to take a lateral flow test (LFT)every day by the Welsh government. The stepping up of guidance on routine testing comes in response to the expected Omicron wave. Tests should be taken "in good time" before the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Bbc Scotland#Public Health Scotland#Public Health England#Uk#Omicron#Scottish#Nhs
ftnnews.com

UK Removes All Red List Countries

UK Government announced that all 11 countries on the UK red list are removed from 4 am Wednesday 15 December as Omicron spreads in countries around the world. British ministers have agreed to remove all 11 remaining countries from the UK’s red list following a review of the latest risk assessment from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Scots refused early Covid booster vaccines despite plea from Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon's expanded Covid booster programme descended into chaos on its first day on Wednesday after people were refused jabs because they followed her own advice to bring forward their appointments. The First Minister, as well as her Health Secretary and National Clinical Director, urged people this week to try...
WORLD
Telegraph

Nicola Sturgeon blames Steps concert for omicron Covid outbreak

Nicola Sturgeon has blamed a Steps concert for an outbreak of the omicron Covid variant in Scotland. The First Minister said the number of cases had surged from 13 to 29, confirming there was now “community transmission” of the variant north of the Border. The total included six cases linked...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Wales: 'Significant confusion' over booster walk-ins

There is "significant confusion" over walk-in boosters in Wales, a Plaid Cymru Senedd member has said. Wales' health minister Eluned Morgan said walk-in boosters would be available to specific groups of people. But Plaid's Rhun ap Iorwerth said there was a "discrepancy" between what Ms Morgan said and what is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: UK records highest daily case total since pandemic began

The UK recorded a further 78,610 cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, government figures show, making it the worst day for infections since the pandemic began in March 2020.That is more than 10,000 cases higher than the previous record daily infection rate, which came during the peak last winter when there were 68,053 infections reported on 8 January.The same data released on Wednesday afternoon showed an additional 165 people died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19.Experts said the figures demonstrate how vaccines have been providing strong protection against death, as on 8 January there were 985 deaths reported.Of the new infections,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Omicron now dominant strain in Nottingham

Omicron is now the dominant variant of coronavirus in Nottingham according to health officials. They have warned the virus is spreading rapidly in the city, with cases doubling in recent weeks. Latest figures show infections at 581 cases per 100,000 people, with more than half of those believed to be...
WORLD
BBC

Covid in Scotland: Omicron spreads to all health boards

The Omicron variant is now likely to have spread to all health boards in Scotland, figures show. A Public Health Scotland (PHS) report says all health boards apart from Orkney had detected at least a possible case by 12 December. However, NHS Orkney has now confirmed its first possible cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How do Covid restrictions compare across the UK?

Wales is set to see a return to tougher Covid restrictions after Christmas following a surge in cases of the Omicron variant in the UK.Here, the PA news agency looks at how the country’s newly announced measures compare with the other UK nations:– What rules are being introduced in Wales?First Minister Mark Drakeford has announced a mixture of advice for the Christmas period alongside new regulations to follow as part of a “two-phase plan”.Nightclubs will be closed from December 27 under the new rules, although the Welsh Government has announced a £60 million fund to support any businesses affected by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Call for volunteers as 500k book boosters in a day

More than half a million people booked their Covid booster jabs on Monday - despite the NHS website crashing as thousands sought top-up doses. Boris Johnson revealed the figure a day after pledging that boosters would be offered to all over-18s by 31 December. Long queues formed at walk-in vaccination...
PUBLIC HEALTH

